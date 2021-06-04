After Trump, should Modi be worried about Pal Netanyahu’s downfall?

After Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the verge of losing another “close friend” as the ouster of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems imminent. Modi’s camaraderie with Trump and Netanyahu has received extensive coverage in the media.

Interestingly, “Bibi,” as Netanyahu is affectionately referred to in his country, and Modi currently face somewhat similar opposition in their home turf.

Benjamin Netanyahu, who has clung to power for the past 15 years, is on the verge of being ousted by a coalition of eight political parties. And Modi has been criticized by the opposition as well as the global media for what is seen as his government’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis.

With Netanyahu on the verge of leaving, what lessons could Modi take from this episode ahead of the legislative elections of 2024?

To my great friend the Prime Minister AreNarendraModi – Congratulations to you and the Indian people on your 72nd #Republic Day . Our friendship grows year after year. pic.twitter.com/A3JGTZ7DzO – Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 26, 2021

Longest-serving Israeli prime minister

In 2019, Netanyahu became Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. But after a string of long-standing corruption charges, he is expected to be ousted by a coalition of opposition parties.

On June 3, his opponents – Yair Lapid and Neftali Bennett – finallymade a dealform a new coalition government.

Previously, Yair Lapid had entered into a coalition agreement with an Islamist party, the United Arab List. It would be the first Arab party to be part of an Israeli government.

While Netanyahus Likud (National Liberation Movement) won the maximum number of seats in the March elections, his traditional and nationalist allies were unable to form a majority coalition.

Interestingly, Likud’s far-right ally refused to join a coalition with the Arab party, the Joint List, which ultimately emerged as the kingmaker.

Bibi’s popularity in India

The Israeli Prime Minister has gained immense popularity in India for his comradeship with Prime Minister Modi. Advancing the deep defense ties between the two countries, the two leaders showcased their friendship on various social media platforms.

In 2019, Netanyahu became the first world leader to congratulate Modi on his second consecutive victory in the national elections.

In the same year, theEmbassy of Israel welcomes India on Friendship Daywith a tweet featuring a video featuring photos of the two executives, with a popular Bollywood song in the background.

Thank you, my friend, Indian PM arenarendramodi. I couldn’t agree with you more. The deep bond between Israel and India is rooted in the strong friendships between Israelis and Indians. We cooperate in many areas. I know our bonds will only get stronger in the future! pic.twitter.com/uXwFsQXoPB – Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) Aug 4, 2019

Prime Minister Modi responded in Hebrew, welcoming the friendship between the two countries.

Besides their huge popularity on social media, Modi and Netanyahu are on a long list of world leaders known for their highly nationalist agendas.

This includes former US President Trump, Philippine President Duterte, Turkish President Erdogan, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi.

How Netanyahu lost the plot

Netanyahu isfacing accusations ranging from corruption and fraud to breach of trust although he denied them, calling it a political witch hunt. These cases and his occasional remarks tinged with his nationalist fervor, have sometimes caused him problems.

In 2016, Netanyahu hadin the face of criticismafter calling Palestine’s refusal to let Jews live in their future state ethnic cleansing. He released a video statement rejecting the idea that West Bank settlements were an obstacle to peace.

The video was called “unnecessary and inappropriate” by the US State Department.

It also drew the ire of Israeli opposition leaders, one of them, Tzipi Livni, saying the PM’s comments had caused the United States to change its position from acceptance to refusal. categorical of the West Bank settlements.

Some of the media stories on Netanyahu also took a fun turn. In 2019, he declared his innocence in three corruption cases against him and claimed the cases were a political witch-hunt ploy against him.

Shortly after his televised address on the issue, Netanyahu postedon his Instagram account, saying that bribery without money is like an omelet without an egg, bribery without money is like Rachel without Ross in reference to the American TV seriesFriends, before I say, corruption without money is like Tuesday without couscous.

Even though the post went viral, opposition and critics were not amused. Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay called Netanyahu’s speech and Instagram’s viral post a horror show.

Challenges before Modi

India’s 2014 general election was marked by what political analysts called the “Modi wave”. The country, after a decades-long gap, found a strong minister who was ready to take bold action nationally and internationally.

The last time India saw such an influential and strong leader was during the tenure of the late Indira Gandhi.

Under Modi, New Delhi began to project itself as a rising military power in the Asia-Pacific region, sending signals to its hostile neighbors that any mishap across borders would call for swift and decisive action on the Indian side.

In March 2019, Rajnath Singh, then Union Home Minister, said India had led three “surgical strikes” to dismantle the launching pads of terrorism on foreign soil. He mentioned the 2016 secret military operation in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir after the Uri terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in India and the 2019 airstrike to avenge the murder of 40 Indian security personnel. in Pulwama.

Although Singh did not disclose the third operation, in all probability it was the Controversial “surgical strike” carried out by Indian special forces inside Myanmar in June 2015, days after Naga militants ambushed 18 soldiers in Chandel district of Manipur.

Many security experts this author spoke to earlier questioned India’s claim that militants hiding in Myanmar suffered heavy losses, given that the expertise of the Indian army resides in mountain warfare, but lacks skills in jungle warfare, an area where the militants of northeast India are completely at home in.

Nonetheless, it was during the 2020 standoff with China that India faced a very aggressive foe who killed 20 of its troops in one of the bloodiest border skirmishes in decades.

The Indian opposition criticized Prime Minister Modi by suggesting that he had ceded Indian territory of Ladakh to the Chinese. Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi even tweeted, calling him “Surrender Modi”.

Narendra Modi Is in fact Abandon Modihttps://t.co/PbQ44skm0Z – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 21, 2020

The biggest challenge for Modi has been the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the second wave of which left a devastating impact on the South Asian nation.

About 162,000 people had lost their lives by the end of March, Hindustan Times reported citing official figures. The death toll more than doubled over the next two months – to more than 330,000.

Global media highlighted what they called India’s ill-equipped health care system and the federal government’s inept handling of the second wave of the pandemic.

They posted commentaries and reports with hard-hitting headlines and sensational images of bonfires on fire and people crying in the streets.

For example, CNN attacked the Modi government for considering the renovation of Delhis Central Vista – a Rs 13,450 crore project – as an essential service as the nation’s capital reported around 20,000 new cases of Covid per day.

There was a massive backlash on social networks too. In April 2021, Twitter trends were dominated by hashtags such as #ResignModi and #SuperspreaderModi as the pandemic had spiraled out of control and the Prime Minister and his party colleagues were seen addressing large gatherings in states linked to the surveys.

a lot of attention to this right now as the Indian government has ordered Facebook and Twitter to remove critical posts and in some cases companies have complied https://t.co/rnTGqterLE – Shannon Bond (@shannonpareil) April 28, 2021

Controversy also erupted after the government allegedly asked social media platforms to remove critical posts and hashtags, although Twitter later clarified that it had mistakenly blocked one of those hashtags and that it had been restored.

If that wasn’t enough, chief ministers of opposition parties are rallying against the Modi government on issues such as the Covid vaccine shortage, the declining economy as well as the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

In addition, there has been a sharp drop in the value of Modi approval rating from 74% at the end of March to 65% on May 4, reveals Morning Consult, a US-based global data intelligence company.

The sustained opposition attack appears to have scared the strategists of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, with some even claiming that it was their biggest test in the seven years of the Modi government, Printing reported.

While his “close friend” Netanyahu almost succumbed to the pressure of his opponent and is expected to be dethroned, Modi should weigh his options and carefully craft his strategy ahead of the 2024 election.

Contribution from Anupama Ghosh