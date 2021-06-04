Indonesia aims to recover nearly $ 8 billion in Asian debt linked to crisis





Business Indonesia formed a task force including law enforcement officials to tackle nearly $ 8 billion in outstanding public funds handed over to bank owners during the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s , the ministers said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A cashier counts Indonesian rupiah banknotes and US dollars for a customer at a currency exchange office in Jakarta, Indonesia August 26, 2015. REUTERS / Nyimas Laula

04 June 2021 15:40

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has formed a task force comprising law enforcement officials to tackle nearly $ 8 billion in outstanding public funds handed over to bank owners during the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s, ministers said on Friday. The government provided billions of dollars in financial support to struggling banks during the crisis to keep them afloat as Southeast Asia’s largest economy collapsed amid riots that helped topple the strong man Suharto. Publicity Publicity Much of the support, which took the form of a central bank liquidity facility, was never repaid, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said at a conference. hurry. The task force, established after President Joko Widodo issued an executive order to recover approximately 110.45 trillion rupees ($ 7.72 billion) in funds, includes representatives from several ministries, police and prosecutors. “We will go after all of this and hope that all debtors and debtors will be cooperative,” Mahfud said. “They can’t hide because … everyone has the (debtors) list,” he added, urging anyone who owed money to come forward and fix the problem. Publicity Publicity The task force can also target properties or other loan-backed assets. Mahfud, a former Constitutional Court judge, also warned that while no criminal cases are brought against the debtors, authorities could start one if people do not comply. He also said they have the ability to search for assets and people overseas. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said at the same press conference that authorities could block debtors’ access to financial markets. “Our hope is within three years we will be able to recover most or all (the funds),” she said. Publicity Ministers only named Sjamsul Nursalim, owner of the now defunct Bank Dagang Negara Indonesia, among the recipients of public funds, although the media cited dozens more. Earlier this year, the registry agency dropped a case against Nursalim over funds donated to his bank, citing a court ruling. “Our client is ready to work with the government to resolve the issue of bank obligations,” Nursalim’s lawyer Maqdir Ismail said in a text message. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Ed Davies)

