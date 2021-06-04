Politics
Xi leads China’s green action towards harmony between man and nature
Beijing, June 4 (Xinhua) – This year, World Environment Day is celebrated on Saturday. The theme of China is the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.
Xi Jinping Jintao of China said, “To protect nature to protect the eyes, environmental protection, will strive to foster new relationships to live in harmony and prosperity of people and nature.”
In 1985, Xi, who was the head of Zhengding County, north China’s Hebei Province, led the development of regional economic and social development plans, including the following statement, “Better not to be rich that tolerate pollutants. did. By this time, decades of China’s economic take-off had just begun, and sustainable development was not yet a reliable option for most countries.
As Xi gained experience in serving the country and the people, his signature speech on green development later became the saying in China: “I want both GDP and green GDP,” ” clear water “. And the lush mountains were an immeasurable asset. “
We owe a lot to the ecosystem environment, and if we don’t make strong greening efforts in the future, we will pay a higher price in the future, Xi said in December 2012. He told me then. of his first visit from Beijing. It has been less than a month since he was elected general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.
Reflection on Xi Jinping’s ecological progress is nourished by working in various positions ranging from county level to national level and development, and takes into account national issues and global issues, under the guidance of the Chinese Academy of social sciences, director Jan Kaijon M. Mentioned the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences of ecological progress research institutes on the idea of Xi Jinping (CASS).
“The Chinese Communist Party, the largest ruling party in the world, seeks a development model that balances economic development and environmental protection, and could serve as a model for other developing countries,” he said. -he declares.
Environment Minister Huang Runqiu said China has made historic progress in environmental development over the past five years, under President Xi’s reflections on ecological progress.
According to the ministry, between 2016 and 2020, China managed to significantly reduce the number of days when air pollution was severe. The safety of drinking water was guaranteed. Black and fragrant waters were generally excluded from the city.
In 2018, China was the first to incorporate advances in environmental protection into its constitution.
The master plan for the country’s social and economic development over the next five to fifteen years, adopted in March of this year, calls for a total green transformation of social and economic development and the building of a beautiful China. ..
Chang Young-Shen, director of the CASS Institute for Ecological Civilization, said China has completely abandoned its traditional development model of “pollution pretreatment” and environmental protection has become a new engine of development. economic.
As Xi once said, the development model of “killing chickens for eggs and draining lakes for fish” is at an impasse. Development that respects the environment and conforms to the laws of nature lights up the future. I go.
China is a world leader in both the vision and the practice of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, and is a pioneer, contributor and leader in better green development, said Zhang. He spoke at a seminar on Xi Jinping’s ideas on ecological progress.
“China is the world’s largest supplier of environmental technologies and a major supplier of solar energy,” said Eric Solheim, former executive secretary of the United Nations Environment Program. He added that he was leading. Wind power and hydrogen.
Xi vowed that China would peak in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, a much shorter period than that of many developed countries. ..
Xi said China is taking the initiative rather than doing it passively, adding that action speaks louder than words.
Conducted on a pilot basis in seven states and cities between 2021 and 2025, the carbon emissions trading covering more than 20 industries will encourage more industries and trading companies to participate. , It is expected that a wider range of participants will be expected. Carbon market.
The country also plans to adopt special climate change legislation to accelerate the development of high-level, industry-specific design policies to further clarify the roadmap to carbon neutrality.
According to Jin Chandon, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, the country will generate carbon emissions by 2030 while working on concrete plans for various industries and sectors such as electricity, steel. , petrochemicals and transport. We have an action plan to reach the top.
Plans to develop low-carbon technologies and increase China’s carbon absorption capacity are also under consideration, Jin added.
China’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon by 2060 has been one of the most important steps since reform and opening-up began in the late 1970s, said Jin Liqun, governor of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
“If China is committed to doing something, it just does it,” the chief executive of the Bank of China said at the 2021 spring meeting of the International Financial Forum in Beijing on May 29. ..
Source link Xi leads China’s green action towards harmony between man and nature
