Donald Trump’s planned return is not much of a joke

We have something new in American politics: a suitor. Former President Donald Trump still claims he truly won the election and now says he will be “reinstated” in office by August, after any audit provides evidence of voter fraud. Some of his supporters encourage him; others accept parts of the masquerade; even more try to ignore everything.

It’s tempting to treat this as a joke. But there are reasons to take it seriously. Twitter political science introduces us to:

Seth Masket: “If Trump is trying to recruit allies for his reinstatement, at what point do we treat this not as an illusion but as an attempted coup? He sort of has a background.

Lilly Goren: “Usually it turns into some kind of civil war, at least if the Fallen King is still wandering around. #Machiavelli had a lot to say about what to do with lineages, although it was much more in line with principalities and monarchies and not elected democracies / republics. “

See also Asha Rangappa and my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Francis Wilkinson.

It is quite possible that Trump does not realize that what he is proposing is downright illegal. That is, the choice Masket is making is not at all a choice: what Trump claims will happen, an extra-legal takeover, would be a coup, which he either delusional or not. And we don’t even have to explore what he’s really thinking; as Benjy Sarlin points out, “What is really true is that he ACTS on conspiracy theories as if they were real.”

Sometimes (historical) fiction is helpful in explaining modern politics. The television show “Outlander”, in its first three seasons, told the story of the 18th century Jacobite revolt against the English in league with the pretender Charles Edward Stuart, or “Bonnie Prince Charlie”. The suitor is portrayed as a pretty ridiculous character. Still, there are many who are willing to make their offer, either because they truly believe in the cause, they suspect they may use the cause to further their own interests, or because their friends believe in the cause. and they don’t want to contradict them. Since no one wants to tell Stuart he’s kidding, he ends up leading them all to disaster, as the revolt is quelled in battle. Indeed, since the series involves time travel, the central characters know full well that the rebellion is doomed, and where and how it is doomed, but they are still powerless to stop it, largely because the people around de Stuart believe he is a royal.

“Outlander” is a historical novel, of course, but it illustrates a certain reliance on the path that seems parallel to what’s going on within the Republican Party. Presumably only a handful of Republican politicians actually believe Trump will be president again by August, and most of them actually prefer to uphold the rule of law. But once the party sets up its suitor, the costs of its demolition increase rapidly. And every time they come to an agreement, they make it all the more difficult to get out of the trap without both the party and those who risk taking Trump to bear the costs.

Of course, all of this could be pointless. Reports suggest some of Trump’s advisers are trying to steer him elsewhere. And while he’s known for his concerns, he’s also known for not following through on things, so maybe he’ll be distracted rather than keep building the expectations of his most staunch supporters. It’s also possible that more Republicans will decide that the costs of challenging Trump are lower than the costs (to themselves and to the party) of trapping more. Yet even if Trump had completely disappeared from the scene, democracy in the United States would face serious dangers. And he’s not gone yet.

