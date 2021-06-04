Delhi man threatens to kill Prime Minister Modi, calls PCR; stopped

A 22-year-old man was arrested in the Khajuri Khas area of ​​northeast Delhi after calling the Police Control Room (PCR) and allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said on Friday. responsible.

The accused, who has been identified as Salman aka Arman, told police he called because he “wanted” to go to jail. He is a drug addict and was sent to a juvenile reformatory in 2018 in a murder case, they said.

The accused called PCR on 112 around midnight Thursday and threatened to kill Prime Minister Modi, police said.

The number from which the call was received was immediately traced and shared with the district police unit, who then located it in Khajuri Khas, a senior police officer said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Salman was under the influence of drugs when the call was made. He was scolded by his father around 10 p.m.

During questioning, the senior officer said, the man told police he called because he “wanted” to go to jail. When asked why he wanted to go to jail, he replied, “Wahin mann lagta hai mera (I love being there).”

Salman also told police he was a drug addict and took a slap in the face around 7 p.m. Thursday, he said.

Senior Delhi police officers will further question him with intelligence office officials in accordance with protocol before filing legal action, police said.