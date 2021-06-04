From concept to practical tool to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve livelihoods

In terms of natural assets, Indonesia has it all in abundance – the world the largest tropical bog domains, the the largest and most diverse mangroves and coral reef areas, and the third largest tropical rainforest.

Indonesia’s ecosystems have the potential to support the country’s economic growth, support the livelihoods of millions of people, and mitigate climate change. This enormous potential also sometimes presents a trade-off between the conservation of natural assets and economic growth.

A country is often faced with choices when managing its natural resources. For example, are they expanding agriculture on uncultivated land available to support livelihoods and increase export income, or are they conserving these areas to mitigate climate change, protect biodiversity and potentially secure payments for ecosystem services, such as payments for emission reductions?

These trade-offs are not just about valuing and pricing the services these ecosystems provide appropriately. They reflect the different uses that people living in and around these ecosystems prescribe to them, and how land and ownership boundaries are defined. The term “landscape” is therefore used to define a multifunctional geographical area, where environmental, social and economic objectives compete and are valued differently by the different stakeholders.

By extension, ‘integrated landscape management’ explicitly includes the different perspectives of different stakeholders – government, private sector, communities – and aims to balance these goals with broader environmental, social and economic goals within a single geography. .

Panengah Village, West Coast Regency, Lampung Province. Photo by Nanang Sujana / CIFOR.

Entry points for the implementation of integrated landscape management in Indonesia

The vision for President Joko Widodo’s (Nawa Cita) second administrative term recognizes that reducing extreme poverty requires sustainable management of natural resources and an overall improvement in the rural economy. The vision places land reform as the foundation of national economic policy to reduce poverty and income gaps, and create rural jobs. Clarity on land use, access rights and licenses are seen as essential for improving the management and protection of natural resources and reducing poverty.

Indonesia’s current medium-term development plan for the year 2020-2024 calls for innovative development approaches at the subnational level and supports an integrated approach to landscape management. Low carbon development initiatives and green growth planning initiatives are being developed by several subnational governments.

Although not qualified as integrated landscape approaches, these reforms and plans underway at national and sub-national levels are fundamentally based on the idea of ​​integrated landscape management and constitute an entry point for engagement on cross-cutting landscape issues such as agricultural livelihood development, fire management and conservation.

Integrated landscape management in practice

In practice, landscape management can be broken down into actions that tackle the main drivers of unsustainable landscape management in a specific geography.

These actions include coordinating stakeholders at the national level to ensure that different line ministries can take an integrated approach to competing demands, for example in the form of developing a unified vision (such as through a national strategy for landscape management). Stakeholder coordination at the subnational level can be supported by multi-stakeholder platforms that bring together the private sector, CSOs and provincial governments to work together on common solutions and implement green growth plans at the provincial level. Improved maps and land use planning and data sharing can ensure clarity of commonly accepted boundaries and definitions.

In Indonesia, the World Bank Sustainable Landscape Management Program (SLMP) worked with Jambi province as a pilot province to support an integrated landscape management approach. Jambi has it all in terms of critical ecosystems (primary tropical forest, mangroves and peatlands), a jurisdictional results-based emissions reduction program and a provincial government’s commitment to put in place a comprehensive framework to support management. integrated landscape. By engaging with key stakeholders, Jambi can ensure that it becomes a demonstration province.

What does success look like?

Although integrated landscape management is not entirely unrealistic, its ultimate goal and results are easy to visualize: competing demands for land use are balanced so that agriculture takes place on land suitable for use. agriculture using agricultural practices that do not destroy the environment, ecosystems are protected as people can make a living without destroying forests and are incentivized and compensated to protect them, and land boundaries are confirmed and recognized, thus ensuring an asset on which livelihoods can be built.

International experience suggests that integrated landscape management can be implemented successfully. In close collaboration with communities, government, the private sector and civil society partners, the World Bank in Mozambique worked on a jurisdictional program in the province of Zambezia, focused on reducing environmental threats and promoting sustainable rural development. For example, the program supports agroforestry and forest plantation projects, strengthens the management of national parks and reserves, while improving livelihoods in and around these areas by strengthening management capacities and promoting tourism. focused on nature to create business opportunities and livelihood activities focused on conservation and biodiversity. .

Indonesia is already on the right track in its vision to conserve natural resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while improving livelihoods. Combining analytical work, technical assistance and investments on the ground, the World Bank’s SLMP supports the efforts of the Indonesian government at national and subnational levels to sustainably manage its landscapes.