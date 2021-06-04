Malala Yousafzai on the cover of British Vogue and Pakistan’s first-ever military reality show – ThePrint





Malala Yousafzai on the cover of the July issue of British Vogues

New Delhi: Malala Yousafzai, the 23-year-old Pakistani activist and the world’s youngest Nobel Laureate, was on the cover of the July edition of British Vogues.

In the cover story titled “The Extraordinary Life of Malala Yousafzai”, she spoke about politics, activism and her way forward.

Malala said she was never really around people my age because I was recovering from the incident, traveling the world, publishing a book and making a documentary, and so much was happening. In college, I finally had some time for myself.

In the cover photo, Malala can be seen wearing a red shirt dress and scarf with a striking scarlet from Stella McCartney.

In another photo for the magazine, she is pictured in a linen gauze shirt dress by Michael Kors, linen pants from Eskandar and a scarf by Mai Hijabs.

Malala was shot in the head by Taliban activists in 2012 after campaigning for girls’ right to education in her hometown of Mingora in Pakistan.

After months of surgeries and rehabilitation, Malala joined her family in their new home in Birmingham, UK. She completed her secondary education at Edgbaston High School, Birmingham in England from 2013 to 2017.

Hamid Mir banned from Geo

Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir has been banned by Geo News after criticizing the country’s powerful army and calling for the arrest of three unidentified men who attacked fellow journalist Asad Ali Toor at his home in Islamabad last week.

Mir has worked with the Geo Network for almost 20 years and has hosted the popular Capital Talk show.

He was taken off the air on Tuesday, days after giving a heated speech at the National Press Club where he claimed the Pakistani military and agencies were responsible for silencing and assaulting journalists critical of the administration.

When you fail to create a story about Israel in the Pakistani media, you get very angry. You pick up Matiullah Jan, shoot Absar Alam and enter the homes of people like Asad Toor, Mir said.

Absar Alam is a veteran journalist and former chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA). He was shot dead outside his home in Islamabad in April. Journalist Matiullah Jan was kidnapped by unidentified assailants in July last year, the day before his Supreme Court appearance for allegedly using derogatory / outrageous language and slandering the judiciary. Jan, who was released hours later, claimed the kidnapping was an attempt to intimidate.

No suspect has been arrested in either case to date.

Geo News management released a statement on Tuesday saying: The anger, disappointment and frustration that Hamid Mir and other journalists feel towards their attacked colleagues is a shared and serious concern, but better ways exist to channel this energy for productive production. gains for the safety of journalism and journalists.

In an opinion piece published in ThePrint, Mir explained the reasons for his visibly harsh speech and said he was denied justice every time, despite two lethal murder attempts. I lost my job twice for speaking out against greed and corruption. I had to deal with false murder and kidnapping cases. I had to face blasphemy charges in court because I supported women’s rights through my writing.

He added: This is not my personal story, it is the story of over 140 media workers who have had to die in the line of duty over the past three decades in Pakistan.

In the wake of Mir’s remarks against the establishment, several requests to record lawsuits against him and Asma Shirazi, another journalist and political commentator who hosts the prime-time Faisla Aapka news program on Aaj News, were filed in the last two days.

New application for registration of a case against me and Asma Sherazi filed in Gujranwala pic.twitter.com/B7Yf5UC50b

– Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) June 2, 2021

Shirazi, who was also targeted by Imran Khan’s government and the previous government of Nawaz Sharif in 2019 for criticizing them, tweeted on Wednesday: Facing all kinds of threats and pressure on multiple occasions. Musharraf banned us in 2007, dealt with threats of treason and all kinds of pressure tactics. “Truth has a price”.

Faced with all kinds of threats and pressure repeatedly. Musharraf banned us in 2007, dealt with threats of treason and all kinds of pressure tactics. Truth comes at a price #JournalismIsNotACrime https://t.co/Pd3Hl29LwL

– Asma Shirazi (@asmashirazi) June 2, 2021

Shirazi and Mir also claimed that the government was responsible for silencing dissenting voices and attacking journalists. We (reporters) will start calling the “known unknown” if the cycle of violence against journalists continues, she said during a protest against the attack on Asad Toor on May 28.

Several Pakistani politicians have also criticized Imran Khan’s government for making false allegations against journalists.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, said: “The Prime Minister’s false claim about the freest press in the world is now being exposed daily. “

Condemn the recording of cases against @asmashirazi & @HamidMirPAK. The Prime Minister’s false statement about the freest press in the world is now exposed daily. https://t.co/vaademG2pf

– BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 2, 2021

ISPR to Present Pakistan’s First Military Reality TV Show

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) collaborated with Hum TV to produce a military reality TV show.

60 Hours to Glory will be the country’s premier military reality show and will feature 8 local and 4 international teams.

It will showcase the rigors of the Pakistan Army training regime and the intense competition of the Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS).

The events were shot in real time, without any staging. Viewers will remain engaged in a roller coaster production featuring 25 sensational episodes, ISPR said in a statement.

It is written by Umer Mukhtar and will be hosted by award-winning actor Fakhr-e-Alam.

Sharing the show’s trailer on Twitter, Alam wrote: One of the most difficult and exhausting filming projects of my career. It was an honor to witness the rigors of a soldier in a hostile, distressing and upsetting environment. Beyond adventure and challenges awaits glory.

