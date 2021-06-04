China Upgrades 10-Year Population Data Due to “Sampling Error”









ANI |

Update: 04 June 2021 14:47 IS

Beijing [China], June 4 (ANI): China’s National Bureau of Statistics revised its figures for a decade to note that the country’s population surpassed 1.4 billion in 2017, two years earlier than previously thought, due to of a ‘sampling error for 2011 to 2019’ in the recently released 2020 census.

China’s leadership under President Xi Jinping has grown increasingly concerned about the country’s declining birth rate and aging population, but doubts persist about the accuracy of the data used by policymakers. Nikkei Asia reported.

The changes were revealed in a document released by the statistics office in May. The total populations for 2014 and 2015 have been revised upward by 8.64 million and each year from 2017 to 2019 has been revised upward by 10.03 million. Thus, according to the unnatural results, the Chinese population exceeded 1.4 billion in 2017.

It comes as China recently relaxed its two-child policy to allow couples to have three children, as concerns grew over a demographic crisis due to declining births and an aging population.

However, authorities said there were 10 million more births between 2011 and 2019 than previously thought, according to authorities. Of these, 8.9 million – nearly 90% of the upward revision – occurred between 2011 and 2014, Nikkei Asia reported. This recent revision has increased doubts about the effectiveness of the data provided by the Chinese authorities.

A significant revision in one direction, such as a large increase in the total population or the number of births, not only increases doubt about the accuracy of the data, but could also distort population policies in the medium and long term.

Due to a slight increase in the number of elderly people, as the census reveals, China will soon become an “aging society”, defined in international standards as having an elderly population representing more than 14% of the total population.

The number of births fell to 12 million in 2020, the fourth consecutive annual decline. This is almost the same level as in 1961 (11.97 million), China’s lowest record. The ratio of births to the total population was 0.852 percent, the first time it fell below 1 percent.

Xi and other leaders are increasingly concerned that declining birth rates, an aging population and impending demographic decline are hampering economic growth and expanding China’s global influence. To deal with an aging population, the government is working on social security and pension reforms, Nikkei Asia reported.

According to Nikkei Asia, authorities are also rushing to implement greater support for childcare, including more childcare and maternity leave, as well as strengthening related insurance systems.







