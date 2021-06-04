SNP accuses UK government of ‘dubious donations’ after Boris Johnson hands over House of Lords seat to Tory donor





Peter Cruddas donated 500,000 on February 5, just three days after being admitted to the House of Lords. Lord Cruddas previously failed the Nominations Commission verification process, only to have the Prime Minister overrule his advice and make him a Lord. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy Now SNP Westminster deputy chief Kirsten Oswald has accused the PM of setting up donors with lifelong jobs. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.5601%"/> Boris Johnson is under fire from the peerage of Peter Cruddas after donating half a million pounds to Boris Johnson’s party just days after taking his seat She said: It’s business as usual for Boris Johnson’s sleazy Tory government as it continues to line its pockets with questionable donations. The donation of half a million pounds from a Tory peer right after his appointment to the Lords, despite the watchdog’s concerns, is clear to all that a corrupt Tory government is handing out jobs to boys. Boris Johnson has been more than willing to give his friends and Conservative Party donors lifelong jobs, as thousands of businesses and families across the UK struggle to make ends meet amid the pandemic . These latest cronyism revelations will certainly not be the last, but they clearly show that this Conservative government is guided by its own interests. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Covid Scotland: Health Secretary HumzaYousaf apologizes for unwarranted … Mr Johnson has been criticized for approving Lord Cruddas’ appointment in December after the committee raised “historic concerns about allegations made at the time by his peers as Conservative Party treasurer”. This was linked to allegations published in The Sunday Times in 2013 that he offered access to former Prime Minister David Cameron in exchange for donations. Mr Cruddas denied the claim, but it was found to be true by the appeals court following a libel case. The court concluded that the allegation against Mr Cruddas made by The Sunday Times was false. Labor Party Chairman Anneliese Dodds also accused Mr Johnson of “unbelievably sordid”. She said: Peter Cruddas has resigned as Tory treasurer amid allegations of money for access. “He failed the Lords verification process, but Boris Johnson made him a peer anyway. “He donated 500,000 to the Tories a few days later. Incredible sleazy of the Prime Minister.” The Phantom Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Angela Rayner, said the appointment “stank”. She said: “What are the Tories doing about a man forced to resign in disgrace amid allegations of cash to gain access to government ministers?” “They put him in the House of Lords with a lifetime peerage and he coincidentally gives half a million pounds to the Tories.” Defending the nomination, Mr Johnson said: “The most serious accusations made at the time have been found to be false and defamatory.” A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said: “Donations to the Conservative Party are reported in an appropriate and transparent manner to the Election Commission and are published by it. “Fundraising is a legitimate part of the democratic process. The alternative is to fund more political campaigns by taxpayers, which would mean less money for frontline services like schools, police and hospitals or well, to be in the pocket of union barons, like the Labor Fête. “ If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

