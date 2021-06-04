Rules for PAN-RB Deputy Minister, Secretary of State urged to be more thorough, to avoid immature impressions





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Deputy Chairman of Commission II of the House of Representatives Luqman Hakim asked the Minister of State Secretary (Minister of State) Pratikno to be more careful and careful in organizing the documents to be signed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was expressed in response to Presidential Regulation No.47 of 2021 regarding the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (Kemenpan RB). “I hope that in the future the Minister of State will be more careful and vigilant when preparing the documents to be signed by the President. Don’t let the public get a stronger impression that decisions made by the President are sometimes not carefully thought out, ”Luqman said when contacted on Friday (Friday, 4/6/2021). “This sort of thing can reduce the level of public trust in the president,” he said. Read also: Apart from Kemenpan RB, it is the deputy minister’s seat which is still vacant Because, according to Luqman, the presence of Presidential Regulation 47 of 2021 concerning the PAN-RB ministry reminds the public of Presidential Regulation 95 of 2020 concerning the Ministry of Manpower and Presidential Regulation 96 of 2020 concerning the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs. According to Luqman, there is still no clear monitoring of the implementation of the presidential regulations which regulate the issue of deputy minister in the presidential decree. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Indeed, the presidential regulations governing the Deputy Minister Manpower (Wamenaker) and Deputy Minister of Cooperatives and MSMEs (Wamenkop and UMKM) have been issued since 2020. “However, so far Presidential Regulations 95 and 96 of 2020 have not been clearly followed by the president,” he said. Read also: The leaders of Commission II criticize the president who signed the presidential decree Appointment of the deputy minister of the PAN RB This PKB politician believes that if the presence of all presidential regulations is considered important, then President Jokowi should have followed through. He also suspects that Presidential Regulation No.47 of 2021 will also not be followed in depth. “So I think it is natural that there are parties who suspect that Presidential Regulation 47 of 2021 will not be followed closely by the president,” he said. As we know, President Joko Widodo published Presidential Regulation number 95 of 2020 concerning the Ministry of Manpower and Presidential Regulation number 96 of 2020 concerning the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises in 2020. Read also: Jokowi signs a presidential decree on the deputy minister of the PAN-RB, head of the DPR: right of the president, go ahead

