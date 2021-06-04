Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nod seeks to establish anti-rape crisis cell





ISLAMABAD: In an effort to accelerate action in cases of sexual abuse, a summary has been proposed for approval by Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish an anti-rape crisis cell, ARY NEWS reported.

The Prime Minister will approve the summary tabled by the Ministry of Justice, which would speed up action against rape suspects.

The summary forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan said the anti-rape crisis cell would ensure a medical examination of the victim within six hours of being informed of the incident.

The Crisis Staff would also have the power to register an FIR in a rape case, he said, adding that the platform would prove to be an important step towards protecting women and children.

It is relevant to mention here that the government has taken key steps to deal with the increase in incidents of rape in the country with the introduction of strict legislation and the strengthening of the prosecution process.

On May 6, President Arif Alvi authorized courtrooms to hear rape cases under the Anti-Rape Order (Investigation and Trial). Approval was given to sessional courts until special courts were established across the country to hear rape cases.

On March 26, the government set up a special committee of 42 people to oversee the implementation of the anti-rape ordinance issued late last year.

The Federal Law Ministry has set up a 42-member committee putting Maleeka Bokhari of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in charge. The committee would convene a weekly session to ensure that the ordinance bears fruit. It includes, among others, officials from the Ministries of the Interior, Health and the Interior of all provinces.

FYR News TV presenter and senior reporter Maria Memon is also on the committee.

The anti-rape ordinance was implemented late last year after President Arif Alvi enacted it to reduce the incidence of sexual abuse in the country.

