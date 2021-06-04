Mitsotakis and Erdogan want President Biden’s ear at NATO meeting | greece, politics





ATHENS – Due to meeting at a NATO meeting, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will have another secondary interest there: winning US President Joe Biden. Despite being a known Hellenophile, Biden is under the same pressure that all American leaders face when it comes to Turkey – keeping as close as possible a critical geopolitical ally who is often hostile to NATO and the United States. Greece. Turkey was not allowed to procure US-made F-35 fighter jets after acquiring a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system that could compromise the defense alliance and be used in a conflict with Greece. Erdogan has also consistently escalated violations of Greek airspace and waters with fighter jets and warships and plans to conduct energy drilling off the Greek islands and staked claims in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. . So far, it has gotten away with it as a timid European Union, fearing to release more refugees and migrants into the bloc across Greece and its islands, won’t even discuss the idea of ​​sanctions. Mitsotakis has forged international alliances and deepened military relations and agreements with the United States, with American warships in a short list of those Greece is considering purchasing. In an article for Turkish news site TRT World, Turkish-American diplomatic analyst Ali Cinar wrote that the Erdogan-Mitsotakis meeting is critical, after the countries’ foreign leaders had a warm-up interview in Athens. This, he wrote, could pave the way for a reduction in tensions even if Erdogan has said he will not back down on the drilling as Turkey seeks power in Cypriot waters despite soft sanctions from the ‘EU. “The recent talks between the Aegean neighbors could usher in a new period in their relations,” he wrote, adding that “the harsh rhetoric seems to be changing” in favor of negotiation. He noted that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, after meeting Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, said that “we have started to work with the Greek side on important projects on a basis of action and cooperation, ”although Dendias later said he expected NATO to any Turkish aggression. “It is well known that President Joe Biden gives his full support and shows great interest in Greece. This manifested itself during his time in the White House and his tenure in the Senate, ”Cinar noted. Recall that Biden thanked the Greek-American community in 2008 for The Biden administration is also against a two-state solution in Cyprus, which Turkey, which has occupied the northern third since an illegal 1974 invasion, has demanded instead of reunification. “Even though the United States is talking about NATO expansion, their defense cooperation with Greece as well as the expansion of bases in the Aegean Sea begs the question: does the United States consider Greece as an alternative to Turkey? he added. He said that Greek analyst George Tzogopoulos, a specialist in Greek-Turkish relations, said he did not expect major breakthroughs from the Erdogan-Mitsotakis meeting but that “Greece is considering new synergies as long as the Turkey is recalibrating its relations. with the United States and the EU ”, while hoping to ease tensions on the seas.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos