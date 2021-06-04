Politics
Warning on disruptive signals from China
There are “worrying signals” from China suggesting that the country may take a bold military decision to reclaim Taiwan, as some international observers have feared.
Oriana Skylar Mastro, a member of the US Air Force and political scientist at Stanford University, is the latest voice to warn of a potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait.
The researcher, who specializes in Chinese military and security policy, says those who think a heated conflict cannot erupt should “think again”.
In a piece in the latest issue of Foreign Affairs magazine, she argued that Chinese leader Xi Jinping might be tired of the tactics he has deployed to lure Taiwan into submission, namely economic incentives, coercion, and the exploitation of its global power to make life difficult. the nation of the interior.
“As sharp as these tactics are, they stopped long before military action. And although Chinese officials have always maintained that they have the right to use force, this option seemed off the table,” writes -it.
“In recent months, however, there have been disturbing signals that Beijing is reconsidering its peaceful approach and considering armed unification.”
China has stepped up its threatening military behavior in the Taiwan Strait in recent months, increasing tensions under surveillance from countries including Australia.
“Chinese President Xi Jinping has made it clear his ambition to solve the Taiwan problem, [and has] became noticeably more aggressive… It also fanned the flames of Chinese nationalism and allowed discussion of a forced takeover of Taiwan to seep into the mainstream of the Chinese Communist Party, ”Ms. Mastro wrote.
Senior Chinese officials have made repeated public statements about the country’s right to use military force to reclaim the democratic country of 23 million people.
A similar wish from Xi Jinping has underpinned increased speculation in recent years about the potential for conflict in Taiwan, with Australian officials and former Defense Minister Christopher Pyne among those voicing concern over the conflict in Taiwan. the war.
The prospect of conflict is well and truly present in Taiwan, Professor John Blaxland of ANU College of Asia and the Pacific told Yahoo News Australia in August.
And what he called a “wild card” problem threatens to put Australia in a dangerous situation.
Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings also fears Australia has nowhere to hide should such a conflict arise.
“This is something we cannot escape, it seems to me,” he told Sky News in April.
“China has certainly stepped up its military activities around Taiwan and it doesn’t look like it’s going to slow that down.”
One would expect the United States to act if China steps on Taiwan.
“You better believe that the United States will expect aid from its two main allies in the region, Japan and Australia, to play a role in Taiwan’s defense,” Mr. Jennings.
Labor question government over Prime Minister’s missteps in Taiwan
On Friday, the opposition grilled the government over Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s misrepresentation of Australia’s policy towards Taiwan.
Labor asked why Mr Morrison refused to admit he was wrong after twice mistaking Australia’s policy on Taiwan with the government’s stance on Hong Kong.
Last month, the prime minister referred to a “one country, two systems” approach to Taiwan in two talks.
In the second appearance, he denied making a mistake when his description matched Australia’s position on Hong Kong. However, the government was forced to issue a clarification confirming that Australia’s position was unchanged.
Opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong wants to know why he didn’t show up and admit the mistake.
“What I don’t understand is why he then lied about it,” she said Friday during a Senate estimate hearing in Canberra.
“Why doesn’t he just say ‘yes, I misspoke’? He used the wrong phrase.”
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia’s “one China” policy towards Taiwan had not changed.
“The Prime Minister’s comments on one country, two systems are a benchmark in Hong Kong,” she said.
“I do not agree that it is appropriate to say that the Prime Minister lied. The government’s position is clear.”
with PAA
Do you have a story tip? E-mail: [email protected]
Yahoo News
