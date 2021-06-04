The apathy of the bureaucracy





The service providers in Pakistan don’t particularly care about their customers. This is especially true in bureaucratized institutions. The path to opening a bank account, obtaining a driving license or obtaining an identity document is beset on all sides by the inequalities of unintelligible forms, meaningless notarizations and the tyranny of uncooperative officials.

An unfortunate customer looking for a private or public service, like the Greek figure Sisyphus, is doomed to provide useless information on archaic forms, and to do the exact same thing the next day, when said information do not contain a specific certificate or have not been notarized by a particular grade of civil servant.

This leads to a particular irony where, despite signing a multitude of forms, they remain oblivious to their legal rights in the service itself.

Bureaucratized institutions operate in a strict duality; be loyal to their internal standard operating procedures (SOPs), no matter how stupid they may be, and always be immune to any kind of legal action. Customer rights remain far behind.

An example of such institutionalized apathy concerns legal appointments. An appointment, as the word suggests, is bequeathing property after your death. A legal heir can be appointed to receive funds in a bank account or shares in a company. An appointment is distinct from a gift or transfer of ownership, where ownership of an asset is surrendered during its lifetime.

Read more: Will rid Sindh police and bureaucracy of politics, promises Prime Minister Imran Khan

You or a sibling could be candidates for your father’s bank account. A favorite uncle may have preferred you over his own children as a candidate for their substantial stake in a listed company. You can even be appointed under the law if you were not related to the deceased; maybe you did them a kindness (or maybe you imagined everything).

Except that such nominations are not worth the paper they are printed on.

Our superior courts have long been uncomfortable with appointments because they effectively circumvent the laws of succession; where all the legal heirs of the deceased have the right to receive part of the inheritance, according to their divinely pre-ordained Koranic shares. These include spouses, children or even deceased parents, if they are alive.

Certificates of inheritance are issued by the courts, after having determined the Koranic shares of all legal heirs and their right to inherit from the deceased. An appointment allows a single candidate to acquire title to the asset, replacing the other legal heirs of the deceased.

For a country where real estate disputes are initiated almost like a blood sport, appointments to bank accounts, stocks or other investment products are regularly challenged by disgruntled legal heirs and validated by the courts.

One might think that this would encourage financial institutions to adopt a coherent policy regarding the issue of successions and appointments.

Instead, banks usually freeze the deceased’s bank accounts until a certificate of inheritance / letter of administration is provided by the legal heirs, but they can still allow the survivor of the joint account (the doctrine either / survivor), to transfer all sums to a new account, ignoring that the legal heirs of the deceased are also entitled to half of the funds in this account.

The resulting legal action ensures that either the bank account remains frozen or the funds have already been cashed by the survivor, triggering a new hell of legal disputes.

Another example of such a disconnect between service providers and their customers is manifested in a judgment of the Sindh High Court, reported as Muhammad Shahid Farooq v Jamshed Ali Khan [2017 CLC 1227], where the Court ruled on a common inheritance issue which included national savings certificates forming part of the deceased’s estate.

The deceased had appointed a legal heir to receive the certificates, which the candidate quickly cashed in, prompting a quick challenge by the remaining legal heirs.

Perhaps Pakistan’s most ubiquitous financial institution is National Savings Certificates. Its certificates include fixed income investment products that small, medium and large savers across the country trust.

The court, while striking down the touchstone appointment of the laws of succession, adopted a scorched earth policy, ordering that the National Savings change all of its applicable rules, as long as all candidates hold the certificates in trust for the remaining legal period. heirs until the certificates of inheritance are obtained.

The National Savings Bank did what most over-bureaucratized institutions do when ordered to comply with court directives. They dragged their feet for four years before retrospectively changing their existing rules by striking down every appointment, supposedly respecting court orders.

For the sake of posterity, they have posted the official changes to said rules on their website, which for all intents and purposes could have been in Sanskrit; indecipherable for ordinary people, without legal training.

What National Savings did not do was formulate a mechanism where all of their certificate holders would be clearly informed that their appointments would have no effect, unless they included all of their legal heirs.

They also did not broadcast or amplify the legal effect of the changes in the media, so their deposit holders could change their current appointments and know their legal positions in light of their succession.

They simply did not do enough to keep their deposit holders informed of these changes, which was their legal and constitutional right as owners.

Without the benefit of this information, an existing representative of a national savings certificate can operate under the pretext that he is still entitled to the fruits of a national savings certificate upon the death of the applicant. This could turn into litigation if the legal heirs claim their share and the attorney refuses to hand it over.

The problem is compounded by whether some or all of the legal heirs reside abroad, as they would need to authorize the attorney by means of a power of attorney, allowing them to cash the certificates on their behalf. which creates crippling delays in the distribution of the estate.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran Khan approves new rules to ensure transparency of bureaucracy

For institutions such as the National Savings Bank or other similar organizations such as banks, this is a classic case of Pas mon cirque; not my monkeys.

Improving communication and customer service standards is not a priority because a Pakistani consumer is not conditioned to take punitive legal action against a service provider. Even if they do, a failed legal system ensures that such legal action would be delayed for years, in the form of judicial purgatory. Apathy continues like this.

All this is a kind of psychological violence unleashed on the family of the deceased, already shaken by the death of a loved one, who is then forced to become an actress in a theater of bureaucratized cruelty.

To be clear, this is not a matter of legislative / legal reform. This is a matter of common sense, forcing service providers to formulate policies that make their clients their own, rather than using them as a vehicle to compensate themselves.

The most immediate impact of this would be a reduction and a definitive cessation of new litigation, already clogging up a failing judicial system. That alone is a goal worth striving for.

Ali is a lawyer practicing in Lahore. He tweets to @ RezaAli1980

