Politics
Disease experts urge Boris Johnson to push for global ban on fur farming
Dozens of infectious disease experts around the world are urging Boris Johnson to get countries to permanently ban fur farming to prevent future pandemic outbreaks.
Scientists call on the prime minister to pressure other world leaders at the week-long G7 summit to stop trade.
Earlier this week, the UK government appealed to public opinion to ban imports and sales of real animal fur, with a view to issuing a ban.
The 67 experts from 16 countries who signed the letter, including a former chief scientific adviser to the UK government, say fur farms provide ideal conditions for the creation and spread of new deadly pathogens that can pass to the man.
Covid-19 has been found in 427 mink fur farms in 12 countries in Europe and North America, including 290 farms in Denmark, 23 in Greece, 69 in the Netherlands and 16 in the United States, according to figures from Humane Society International (HSI).
Last year, the Danish government slaughtered the country’s 17 million mink to curb a mutation in Covid-19 and because the animal was considered likely to harbor future mutations.
Along with China, Canada, the United States and Russia, the country is one of the largest fur producers in the world.
the letter was sent as global health ministers met in Oxford ahead of the main G7 summit, to strike a deal on reducing future pandemic risks.
The letter to Mr Johnson, Environment Secretary George Eustice and Health Secretary Matt Hancock says: Furfarms have the potential to act as reservoirs of Sars-CoV-2.
The intensive rearing conditions typical of abnormally crowded furry farm animals, poor hygiene, stress, injury and low genetic diversity are ideal for the creation and spread of new pathogens.
Trade creates the potential for the tens of millions of animals on fur farms to act as immediate hosts, intermediaries, or amplifiers for viral pathogens.
To risk compromising our ability to control and end this or future global coronavirus pandemics, in the name of fur production, would seem unwise.
It was signed by veterinarians, virologists and epidemiologists including Alastair MacMillan, former chief government science adviser and chief veterinarian, and Alick Simmons, a former deputy chief government veterinarian. Scientists from the United States, Italy, Germany, Canada and France also signed.
The letter points out that a significant number of fur farm workers have caught Covid from mink, citing test data.
And infection in mink can lead to mutations in the virus, potentially damaging vaccines, he adds.
Every year, global trade kills at least 100 million animals, mostly mink and raccoon dogs, which are susceptible to catching and spreading coronaviruses.
Claire Bass, Executive Director of HSI / UK, said: We can no longer ignore that fur farms are the perfect petri dish for pandemics.
As the first country in the world to ban fur farming two decades ago, the UK, as the host of the G7, is in a unique position to urge world leaders to take decisive action.
The Netherlands has gradually abandoned mink farming since the epidemic. In France, a ban goes through the parliament.
California became the first U.S. state to ban the sale of furs in 2019, following local bans in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berkeley, and West Hollywood.
