Pak police lathi-charge government staff protesting outside CM’s office





Pakistani police used a massive Lathicharge on government employees from several departments in Gilgit-Baltistan who staged a protest sit-in outside the chief minister’s house, demanding time promotions and other inducements. There are several other cases of atrocities committed by the Pakistani government and the Pakistani military on ordinary people in the region.

Gilgit-Baltistan government employees are demanding the right to promotion and incentives that have been granted to employees in the rest of Pakistan. On Friday morning, employees had a meeting with senior government officials, but the meeting did not end with a successful outcome, which led to the protest followed by lathi charges and tear gas on protesters.

Atrocities continue in Gilgit-Baltistan

Last month, residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan recently took to the streets against Islamabad’s bad government, which they say has only gotten worse since Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party. gained legislative control over the region. They accused Imran Khan and his party of discriminating against the people of Gilgit Baltistan by not providing them with the special packages they needed and were promised.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in 2020 the granting of provisional provincial status to GB during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations. At the time, Khan announced, One of the three reasons I came to Gilgit-Baltistan is to announce that we have decided to grant Gilgit-Baltistan provisional provincial status. We made this decision bearing in mind the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. Pakistan conducted illegitimate elections to the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly in November 2020.

(With contributions from the agency)

