LIVE: Maharashtra reports 5,763 black fungus cases and 476 deaths | India News





4 June 2021, 17:29 So far, 5,763 black fungus cases have been reported in Maharashtra and 476 people have died: PRO, State Health Department. 4 June 2021, 17:28 The northern interior and southern interior of Karnataka will most likely experience widespread rainfall on June 4 and 5. Bengaluru will most likely experience rain or thunderstorms in the next 2 days: CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru. 4 June 2021, 17:25 Kochi receives rainfall as the southwest monsoon begins over southern parts of Kerala. (ANI) June 4, 2021, 14:58 PM The Supreme Court sent a notice to the government of Rajasthan and requested a response within a week. He will later examine whether the so-called god Asaram Bapu, sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, can be transferred to an Ayurvedic treatment center in Rajasthan or elsewhere for “better treatment”. (ANI input) June 4, 2021, 14:54 PM PIL filed a lawsuit with the Calcutta High Court over the reported theft of 26 Tocilizumab injections from Calcutta Medical College in April. The case will be heard on June 7. (ANI input) June 4, 2021, 2:19 PM The southwest monsoon further progressed in the remaining parts of Kerala, most of the coastal areas of Karnataka, the southern interior of Karnataka, parts of northern interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Tamil Nadu: Meteorological Department of India (IMD) The southwest monsoon further progressed in the remaining parts of Kerala, most of the coastal areas of Karnataka, the southern interior of Karnataka, parts of northern interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Tamil Nadu: Meteorological Department of India (IMD) pic.twitter.com/IkdmKCIRhf ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021 ‘ June 4, 2021, 2:17 PM These are party talks, Assembly elections are in 6 months: Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh after meeting with Congress panel (formed to resolve factionalism in Punjab Congress) These are party talks, Assembly elections are in 6 months: Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh after meeting with Congress panel (formed to resolve factionalism in Punjab Congress) pic.twitter.com/zvhH7wug8v ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021 June 4, 2021, 12:45 Former Telangana Minister Etela Rajender along with some other local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders have resigned from the party. Rajender will soon tender his resignation as an MP to the President. (ANI input) June 4, 2021, 12:39 From agriculture to astronomy, from disaster management to defense technologies, from vaccines to virtual reality, India aspires to become self-reliant and self-reliant in all directions. India leads the world in sustainable development and clean energy: PM at CSIR company meeting From agriculture to astronomy, from disaster management to defense technologies, from vaccines to virtual reality, India aspires to become self-reliant and self-reliant in all directions. India leads the world in sustainable development and clean energy: PM at CSIR company meeting pic.twitter.com/t5tCtNmwsm ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021 June 4, 2021, 11:26 The Karnataka Board 2021 exams for the 2nd PUC exams have been canceled. The SSLC 2021 exams, however, would take place on the 3rd week of July: Minister of Primary and Secondary Education of Karnataka (ANI entrance) June 4, 2021, 10:49 AM The permanent marginal facility (MSF) rate and bank rates remain unchanged at 4.25%. The repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (ANI entry) June 4, 2021, 10:49 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh and inquired about his state of health. PM wished him a speedy recovery and hoped he would return soon to bless and inspire the athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh and inquired about his state of health. PM wished him a speedy recovery and hoped he would return soon to bless and inspire the athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics. pic.twitter.com/2976HLvh5X ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021 June 4, 2021, 10:47 AM Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold two meetings today, with expert and preparedness committees, in the context of the potential third wave of COVID-19. (ANI input) 4 June 2021, 09:47 India has reported 1,32,364 new cases of COVID-19, 2,070,071 exits and 2,713 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry. Total number of cases: 2 85 74 350 Total rejects: 2.65.97.655 Number of deaths: 3,40,702 Active cases: 16 35 993 Total vaccination: 22 41 09 448 (entry ANI) 4 June 2021, 09:44 25 minutes (vaccines) will be released soon. Distribution depends on the manufacturer, but it’s not as easy as putting a stamp on an envelope and sending it worldwide. There are logistical challenges but we act quickly to get them to the countries of destination: US State Dept spox Ned Price 25 minutes (vaccines) will be released soon. Distribution depends on the manufacturer, but it’s not as easy as putting a stamp on an envelope and sending it worldwide. There are logistical challenges but we act quickly to get them to the countries of destination: US State Dept spox Ned Price pic.twitter.com/kpjaTKpEjq ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021 4 June 2021, 09:40 A gas leak from a plant in Badlapur in Maharashtra was reported on Thursday around 10:22 p.m. People in the area found it difficult to breathe. Firefighters stopped the leak at 11:24 p.m. The situation is under control. No one is injured: Thane Municipal Corporation #LOOK | A gas leak from a plant in Badlapur in Maharashtra was reported on Thursday around 10:22 p.m. People in the area found it difficult to breathe. Firefighters stopped the leak at 11:24 p.m. The situation is under control. No one is injured: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/djdZY77DAE ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021 4 June 2021, 09:38 India will be a key part of Biden’s 25 million COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan: TS Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the United States, told ANI. #LOOK | The United States has also announced the removal of the Defense Production Act, meaning that no priority procurement will now be required. This will further facilitate supply chains for vaccine manufacturing, especially for AstraZeneca and Novax: TS Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States, to ANI pic.twitter.com/sdlCxaFRCZ ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021 4 June 2021, 09:36 The United States is lifting Defense Production Act ratings on AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sanofi COVID-19 vaccines. (ANI input) 4 June 2021, 09:35 A level 2 fire broke out today in the Aashiyana Tower in Oshiwara in Mumbai. More details are awaited. (ANI input)







