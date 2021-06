Office Podcast Letter: How the Chinese Communist Party is Popularly Perceived in China, Asia News & Top Stories

Office Letter Ep 2: How the Chinese Communist Party is Popularly Perceived in China During Covid-19 19:19 minutes Synopsis: Join Straits Times Foreign Office Editor-in-Chief Bhagyashree Garekar in this podcast series as she talks about life as it turns out, amid and despite the headlines, with one of the 30 ST correspondents in 15 cities in Asia-Pacific, the United States and Europe each month. They will share with you some of the most interesting things they report on from the countries they are based in. In this episode, she welcomes Danson Cheong – ST’s China correspondent based in Beijing – on how China is celebrating the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 2021. They discuss the following: 1.What is hiding in the Chinese mountains of Jinggang? A Sacred Museum for the CCP (2:05) 2.Membership numbers of the CCP, the world’s largest party (4:45) 3.Does it hurt a citizen professionally or socially, if that person is not a member of the CCP (7:05) 4.How is the CCP popularly perceived in China? (10:30 am) 5. How important is this centenary for Chinese President Xi Jinping? (13:35) Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar ([email protected]) & Ernest Luis Edited by: Aleemah Basirah Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our different shows each week and rate us on your favorite audio apps: Channel:https://str.sg/JWa7 Apple podcasts:https://str.sg/JWa8 Google podcasts:https://str.sg/Ju4h Spotify:https://str.sg/JWaX Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts Comments to: [email protected] Read Danson Cheong’s Story – China Takes “Red Fever” As CCP Prepares To Celebrate 100 Years: https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/china-flushed- with-red-fever … Read Danson Cheong’s stories: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/danson-cheong Follow Danson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/dansoncj To learn more about letters from the ST office: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/letter-from-the-bureau Asian Insider newsletter: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/asian-insider Asian Insider Videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnK3VE4BKduMSONtUoS6ALNp21jMmgfBX — Check out more ST podcast series: Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7 Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN ST Sport Discussion Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE Life’s Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2 #PopVultures podcast: https://str.sg/JWad Mark this! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas Lunch with Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ Discover BT podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts Follow our shows then, if you like short and convenient podcasts!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos