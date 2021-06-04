Politics
Morning Briefing of the Anadolu Agency – June 4, 2021
ANKARA
The Anadolu agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.
Turkey has so far administered over 29.78 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since he launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released Thursday.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives Azerbaijani delegation led by Tahir Budaqov, vice-chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party in Azerbaijan.
13th Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting Kicks Off in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku. The meeting focuses on bilateral cooperation in the fields of security, military, military-technical, military medicine, military education, defense industry and other areas. .
Turkey is preparing to welcome the 89th Interpol General Assembly from November 20 to 25 in Istanbul, according to the country’s deputy foreign minister, who said Ankara was the organization’s founding member.
As Turkey continued its fight against terrorism, at least 133 terrorists linked to the PKK and its Syrian branch YPG were neutralized in May.
A total of 32 asylum seekers, turned away by Greek coastal authorities, were rescued by Turkey and referred to the provincial migration office following a routine check.
Turkish Airlines EuroLeague champions head coach Anadolu Efes slammed Germany over visa issue which prevented his daughters from traveling to Germany to attend the critical Final Four tournament.
Covid-19 epidemic
More than two billion coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered worldwide, according to a tracking website called Our World in Data, with China leading the way with more than 704 million jabs.
The leading U.S. disease control agency reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases and deaths on Thursday since the start of the pandemic and the number of new cases has fallen to around 15,600 per day.
Malaysia’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed the 3,000 mark on Thursday as the country recorded 103 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
India signed agreement with national vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is currently in phase 3 clinical trials after showing promising results according to the country’s health ministry.
Other developments
Turkey’s low-cost armed drones reshape battlefields and geopolitics, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which said Turkish drones are built with affordable digital technology and have successfully destroyed tanks and other armored vehicles as well as air defense systems in the wars in Syria, Libya and in Azerbaijan.
As tensions escalated in Gaza when Israeli forces launched an unprecedented attack on the Palestinians, Israeli police arrested 2,142 Arabs in May alone.
At least four people killed in blast in Afghan capital Kabul just days after twin explosions killed at least 10 people there.
As the world marks the International Day of Innocent Victims of Conflict on Friday, several South Sudanese families recalled missing family members and children who were kidnapped and drafted into rival armies.
As the PKK killed eight people and injured dozens more in Manbij, Syria this week, Europe chose to ignore the slaughter of civilians by a terrorist group.
Several people were killed in the Iraqi capital Baghdad after an unidentified object exploded in a crowded place.
Copyright 2021 Anadolu Agency.
