I just wanna be a musician, not a commissioner





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Composer Addie MS commented on accusations that many people thought he would get a government job. This question was raised by the public after SOE Minister Erick Thohir appointed Abdee Slank as Commissioner of PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. By the way, the public also knows that Addie MS supported Joko Widodo in the presidential election several years ago. To read also: Speaking of Homecoming, Addie MS: Every time after a long vacation, the Covid rises, do we want to repeat it? “As soon as Abdee became commissioner, my Twitter filled with jokes when it was my turn. So I explained again that I never wanted this. For 41 years working in music, I just wanted to be a musician. Not the commissioner, because they are constantly accused“Addie MS wrote as quoted by Kompas.com from her Twitter account on Friday (4/6/2021). He didn’t understand because everything he had done was considered selfish. It’s as if, says Addie MS, all good things should be rewarded. Apart from that, Addie MS believes that choosing public officials by giving priority to their volunteers is a natural thing. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

"But the volunteers don't expect the position to exist. Just too. I support Pak Jokowi because I need him. Not because Jokowi needs me", ujar Addie MS. Not wanting to be mistaken, Addie MS confirmed her statement with proof that all Indonesian presidents except Soekarno witnessed the concert firsthand. "Only Pak Jokowi has never been to my concert. Concerts yes. Not an interpreter. But so far I still support him. Always 100% sure of his leadership although he is not 100% perfect. the perfection of god", ujar Addie MS.

As soon as Abdee became commissioner, my Twitter filled with jokes, it was my turn ????. So I explained again that I never wanted this. For 41 years working in music, I just wanted to be a musician. Not the commissioner, as he was constantly accused. – ADDIE MS (@addiems) June 1, 2021







