News from the Hindustan Times: Monsoon to hit Tamil Nadu, Karnataka coast by June 5 and all latest news | Latest India News





Here are the main news, analysis and opinions of the day. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times. Monsoon will reach Tamil Nadu, Karnataka coast by tomorrow The monsoon is expected to extend into the remaining parts of the southern Arabian Sea, parts of the central Arabian Sea and the remaining parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep by Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD ). Read more Indian jet in Dominica for Mehul Choksi takes off, destination unknown The private jet that India sent to Dominica with documents related to the eviction of fugitive diamond dealer Mehul Choksi last week left the island at 8:10 p.m. local time on Thursday, people familiar with the development said on Friday. Read more PM Modi approves death of ex-Prime Minister of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth Prime Minister Narendra Modi regretted the disappearance of Anerood Jugnauth, the former President and Prime Minister of Mauritius. Jugnauth died Thursday at the age of 91. Read more ED secures 10-day custody of RJD MP in money laundering case Hours after his arrest, a Delhi court on Thursday sent MP Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha Amarendra Dhari Singh into 10-day custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of his money laundering investigation money linked to an alleged import of fertilizers from overseas suppliers at inflated rates, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. Read more Anubhav Sinha says news about Kartik Aaryan ousting from films part of “concerted” campaign Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared his take on recent rumors surrounding Kartik Aaryan’s plans. Anubhav said that rumors of Kartik being squeezed out of various films sound like a campaign against the actor, as producers generally don’t talk about removing actors from their projects. Read more ‘If you’re a kid, emerging player or county cricketer copy Jadeja’: Pietersen’s massive praise for Indian ‘superstar’ Kevin Pietersen has urged young budding England cricketers to admire and emulate Indian star Ravindra Jadeja if they are to have a long career in the cricket test match. Read more The Mahindra tractor made an appearance in this Oscar-winning film A post documenting the appearance of a Mahindra tractor in an Oscar-winning film is the recent source of discussion on Twitter. Can you guess the movie in question? Read more Watch: Healthcare professionals dance in the patient ward at Mumbai’s Covid Center

