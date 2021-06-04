Mafia turn to army to overthrow government (PM Imran)





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the corrupt mafia, which calls itself a democratic force, has come under pressure and is seeking the intervention of the Pakistani military to overthrow the government. However, the Prime Minister has promised to continue his fight until these corrupt elements are destroyed.

Prime Minister Imran was addressing a meeting here on Friday to launch a program to modernize the Lodhran-Multan highway.

The mafia is asking the army for help to dislodge the government in order to save its skin, the prime minister stressed. He added that they were considering military intervention as a way to dismantle the government.

The government would not give NROs to these corrupt elements, the prime minister assured the masses. Their criticism would not stop unless they received an NRO, the prime minister said, promising to deny them such compensation.

Prime Minister Imran said that no society will succeed in adopting a good system without struggling. He declared that “the mafia is everywhere and its fight will continue until their elimination”. He believed that in prosperous countries there was always the rule of law.

He said Naya Pakistan would not emerge in a matter of days. He lamented that as soon as his government came to power, his critics started making noise about Naya Pakistan.

“But the new Pakistan cannot emerge at the push of a button,” the prime minister said, adding that this warrants a long struggle.

He said the current government has built three times as many roads as its predecessors. He added that during the very first week of his government’s installation, people started asking questions about the new Pakistan.

He maintained that the media were also critical of his government. “But now things have changed. Now the economy is showing signs of resilience and it is time to give people jobs, ”Prime Minister Imran added.

He explained that his government had come through this difficult period with patience.

“There was a lot of criticism on the media, and I knew the opposition would do the same thing they want with NROs. Yesterday they put on a show and said the country was heading for ruin, ”he said, apparently referring to the Pakistan Muslim League pre-budget seminar-Nawaz.

“So we went through a difficult period, we had to face constant criticism. The media also portrayed the same, as if birthing Naya Pakistan was as easy as flipping a switch.

“It was a big lesson for my team, for the public and the country. Change can only be achieved through struggle. No society can change without it [struggle]He said, adding that it was about changing the status quo.

“Think of it as liberating yourself,” he said, giving the example of the peoples of the subcontinent breaking free from British rule. “Look at Quaid-i-Azam’s struggle, there have been so many ups and downs. “

On this occasion, Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan was doing better than India economically, adding that the country was now on the path to progress.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the modernization of the Lodhran-Multan highway, he said Pakistan and India have similar population density and climatic conditions.

“But look at the decisions they’ve made and where they are. Compare that with the decisions we made and see how we fare. Today, when their growth rate is at minus seven percent, ours is at four percent even though our position was not as strong as theirs.

When the pandemic hit India was in a stronger financial position, he said. The Prime Minister said that in Pakistan, when the pandemic started, his government tried to protect the economy and the lives of the people, adding that Pakistan would now make progress because “the hard times are over”.

The prime minister said the government is now focusing on the development of different sectors, including agriculture, IT and tourism. “We have never exploited our true tourism potential. If you spend your entire vacation in London, what would you know about the many things this country has been blessed with? “

He concluded by saying that he would give “good news” to the public in the future.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that three districts in southern Punjab – Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Multan – will greatly benefit from the modernization project launched today.

He said it will reduce the travel time between Bahawalpur and Multan to just forty-five minutes. He added that this is the first time that a separate development fund has been allocated for southern Punjab from the Punjab budget.

Speaking on the occasion, Communications Minister Murad Saeed said the current government has completed the 1753 kilometer road infrastructure during its two-and-a-half-year tenure and plans to start work on 6118 additional kilometers of roads this year.

He said that the inauguration of the Sialkot-Kharian highway will be carried out within the next ten days. Authorization has also been given for the Kharian-Rawalpindi highway and this project will be launched in three months.

Murad said the current government has started work on the CPEC West Road, which will bring prosperity to the underdeveloped regions of the country. He added that “we have increased the revenues of the National Highway Authority by seventy-two billion rupees”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos