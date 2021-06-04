Taiwan says China seeks political gains instead of providing COVID-19 vaccines









ANI |

Update: 04 June 2021 15:19 IS

Taipei [Taiwan], June 4 (ANI): Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Thursday that China was seeking political gains abroad instead of providing COVID-19 vaccines and other aid in the event of pandemic, in part to increase pressure on the Autonomous Island.

During a video conference with the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan, Wu said that the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had again exploited the pandemic to impose their political agenda on many others, the Washington Post reported.

China’s “vaccine diplomacy” is also creating divisions between countries in Central and South America, giving Beijing the opportunity to exert its influence in the western hemisphere, he said.

“China then uses this partnership to attract or pressure these allies from Taiwan and the United States to lean towards Beijing. Through these maneuvers, China is trying to gain political influence in the region at the expense of Taiwan and the United States, ”Taiwan’s foreign minister said. mentionned.

Noting that Beijing has aggressively used its economic might in recent years to poach Taiwan’s few remaining allies, Wu further mentioned that the country has already left a “trail of debt, corruption and an erosion of democratic governance.” in some countries in Asia, Africa and Europe which accepted Chinese funding for ports, railways and other infrastructure projects as part of the signing of the Belt and Road Initiative ( BRI) of leader Xi Jinping.

Although China has sold millions of COVID-19 vaccines overseas, Chinese companies, especially Sinopharm, have been criticized for a lack of transparency in data sharing, the Washington Post reported.

As for Taipei, China has excluded Taiwan from a growing number of international organizations, including the WHO, and has blocked Taiwan’s cooperation with UN pandemic efforts, including the COVAX initiative, Wu said.

However, a spokesperson for the Chinese government’s Taiwanese Affairs office, Ma Xiaoguang, said that China has “repeatedly expressed its willingness to do its best to help fellow Taiwanese fight the virus and help them overcome the virus. use the continental vaccines approved by WHO as soon as possible ”.

Along with diplomatic pressure, China has increased its threat to use military force to bring Taiwan under its control by holding military exercises and sending military planes near the island.

Wu further said that the government and citizens of Taiwan are “absolutely committed to self-defense” and that the administration is working to strengthen its military capabilities, including purchasing weapons from the United States, the Washington reported. Post.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of nearly 24 million people located off the southeast coast of mainland China, despite the two sides having been governed separately for more than seven decades. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos