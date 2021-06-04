Of course, Boris Johnson has prepared your vacation. What made you think he would do something else? – Fleet Street Fox

The stupidity is disconcerting.

From the Portuguese villas, travel bloggers tell reporters how annoyed they are at having to spend a WHOLE afternoon rearranging flights. In middle-class homes, retirees appear on television wondering whether their traditional Mediterranean summer break is on or off.

And let’s not forget the celebrities who have Instagramed their sudden run in the sun in an expensive bikini line, and are less positive about the marketing opportunities in their next 40s.

All of these people are in their predicament because they believed in a government that is absolutely crammed with people who give the clown community a bad name.

A clown who kills does it like this: locate people, stupidly frighten them, kill, repeat. A government that kills usually does so through gaffes, boastful talk, and budget cuts. But here we have a government that blundered, spent more, killed a lot and * then * scared people, while simultaneously convincing large numbers that they could pretend the pandemic was over, by going to countries with vaccination rates, variants and worse health systems. . And it’s not like it’s the first time. They told us to go on vacation, then told us mid-vacation not to, last summer as well. If you remember, this joke was so good that even a government minister fell into it.







It’s unclear when this summer’s prank set-up started. Was it in February 2020, when Boris Johnson was encouraged to write a book to fund his divorce rather than being allowed to attend COBRA meetings to suggest the chief medical officer inject him with a deadly virus live on TV? ? Was it on Christmas, that he declared on, then off, then if you must, and promised that two shots of the vaccine was equivalent to armor worn inside the skin? Or was it in January, when 66 million people were asked to stay indoors for 5 months, while 1.5 million people trotted through border control in a test and traceability system that burn 50 notes just to make the country rich in odor and quarantine laws that are so underfunded that only a millionaire can afford to obey them? Who knows, because the origin of jokes is often buried in cultural norms, puns, and pissing, and this prime minister is so good at perverting the three that when his administration’s history is written, it will fall apart. will call The Bumper Book of Amusant: Gaffes as Government Policy. Either way, he stirred the pot of the virus, added wild ingredients, and gave the resulting new variants a head start before announcing that it was a race with a slightly vaccine. obsolete. He might as well have tied his feet together, put a bag over his head and chew soap, before announcing he would attempt brain surgery with a spoon.





Press to play The video will play automatically soon 8 To cancel Play now Cream pies keep arriving. Ho, ho, we have a test and traceability system that beats the world! SPLAT. It will be 37 billion, please. Hey, let’s close the schools, open them for a day, close them again, swear to leave no child behind then spend a tenth of what it takes to do less than we promised! SPLOP. They can also stop wearing masks, oh look they are Britain’s most infected demographic. What larks! Not locking down soon enough, locking out longer, complaining about the severity of the lockouts, and then doing whatever is necessary to make them worse. Then start all over again! And even! Nothing funnier than a joke you’ve heard three times already, right.





All in the name of protecting the NHS, of course, making millions more resentful of the one group of people doing anything to save them from it all. And who completely ignores the fact that the NHS is in danger of collapsing just because these clowns have spent so many years practicing the kind of malicious financial slicing that, in a marriage, would be considered torture. And let’s not forget the meta-joke here: the idea that a deadly, global disease can be eradicated in just over a year. The plague has been with us for 6 centuries, and 3 pandemics; smallpox dragged on for two millennia; even with every modern sleight of hand up our sleeves, AIDS has taken 30 years to be effectively treated. Back to normal in 18 months? You play the larf.





