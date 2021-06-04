Cigarette Workers Union Calls on President Jokowi to Cancel Revision of PP 109 Year 2021





Tribunnews.com reporter, Seno Tri Sulistiyono TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was urged to cancel the planned revision of Government Regulation No. 109 of 2012 on the safety of materials containing addictive substances in the form of tobacco products for health. The president of the Federation of Indonesian Tobacco, Cigarette and Food and Beverage Workers’ Unions (FSP-RTMM-SPSI) Sudarto said the cancellation was aimed at maintaining the continuity of the tobacco industry sector ( IHT) and its workforce. According to him, the revision of PP 109/2012 will put enormous pressure on IHT, as the revision comes in the form of an increase in health warnings to 90 percent and a total ban on the advertising and promotion of products. In fact, Sudarto said, there are currently no concrete initiatives to protect workers involved in IHT, although this is required in Presidential Regulation 18 of 2020 regarding RPJMN 2020-2024. Read also : Len Industri should become an integrator of electronic technologies for the independence of Alutsista “Currently, IHT and its employees must fight alone to maintain business continuity amid the pandemic and various reports that discredit IHT. The point is that to date no other industrial sector has been able to absorb tobacco producers and industrial workers, moreover, they can provide economic compensation at least equal to IHT, ”Sudarto said. , Friday 06/04/2021. He fears that revisions that make the IHT more difficult will lead to a difficult choice, namely termination of employment (PHK) for IHT workers. “The unemployment rate has reached 9.7 million people. We ask for the wisdom of the president and the government to stop discussing the PP 109/2012 revision plan, so that we can continue our life working in the IHT sector in the midst of a difficult and uncertain economic situation ”, said Sudarto. Sudarto stated that the aim of revised PP 109/2012 was to reduce the prevalence of child smokers, while in PP 109/2012 it was clear that the sale of cigarettes to minors and pregnant women was prohibited. Read also : Stealing 2.6 Million Cigarettes This Man Hides In Closet When Arrested By Police “So the key is the application of the rules, not the reviews,” he said. In order to maintain the continuity of the IHT sector for the benefit of the workforce working there, the RTMM has also requested the development of excise policies taking into account the capacity of the industry and purchasing power. people. In addition, ensure that all relevant stakeholders are involved in the process of formulating policies related to the IHT.







