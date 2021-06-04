Change can only be brought about through prolonged struggle, says Prime Minister Imran – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that change is not possible without a prolonged struggle, the country’s economic recovery has brought down the curtains on bad days and heralded the time of economic growth, the creation of wealth and jobs for young people.

I think we have gone through the worst time. Insha Allah (God willing), in the coming days, Pakistan’s growth will not be turbulent with cycles up and down. Pakistan will begin its journey from when it was Asia’s fourth largest economy in 1968 after Japan, China and India, he said at the Lodhran-Multan road groundbreaking ceremony. .

The 62 kilometer northern section of the N-5 will connect three districts of Multan, Lodhran and Bahawalpur. The project will be completed in two years at a cost of around Rs 6.8 billion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Amir Dogar and parliamentarians from southern Punjab attended the event.

The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque to start work on a two-lane road, said the government of the day had built three times as many roads as the previous one which was known only for road construction .

He said that within days of taking power, the opposition and the media began to question Naya Pakistan and also spoke of the government’s failure.

He said the government was also facing criticism from the opposition who were on the verge of toppling the government unless their leaders received the NRO.

My own people have had to face difficult times. The media also gave the impression that Naya Pakistan can emerge with the push of a button, he said.

The prime minister said it still takes time to change the status quo as the mafias resist such a move to protect their interests. Likewise, the opposition has also longed for governments not to protect their money and property laundered abroad.

He said the rule of law was the sole factor behind the nation’s success, as not all developed countries had room for mafias and everyone was accountable under the law.

He said Pakistan had come through the COVID situation due to the government’s cautious policies against India, despite the two countries having almost identical population density and weather conditions.

He said it took the government a year to stabilize the economy and in the second year it was hit by a pandemic, but managed well by maintaining a balance between life and means. subsistence.

Now, the prime minister said, as the economy recovered, the government was focusing on the agricultural sector by paying the crops on time and reasonably to the farmers who also had a bumper crop this year.

In addition, the government was about to announce a special package for farmers in addition to promoting the industrial sector through special economic zones to boost exports.

Likewise, he said that the IT sector is also under the government’s goal of exploiting immense potential, as India earns around $ 80 billion from IT exports.

Imran Khan said construction of 10 dams is underway to generate clean energy and utilize the 50,000 MW potential of hydropower. For the first time, a large-scale plantation was carried out under the tsunami of ten billion trees and new national parks being developed, he added.

He said with the COVID-19 curve on a downward trend, especially after mass vaccination, the government would make efforts to uplift the tourism sector which had the potential to significantly increase foreign exchange reserves.

Referring to government incentives for the construction sector, the prime minister said banks had received a request for Rs 60 billion loans for low cost homes from people who could never imagine owning a home. .

He said the government was also considering introducing finance houses other than banks to disburse home loans exclusively.

In his speech, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Lodhran-Multan road would benefit three districts and connect two divisions of Multan and Bahawalpur.

He said the South Punjab secretariat was an extraordinary step that would go a long way in strengthening the federation by addressing the political imbalance.

He said that just like the long-term policy of building dams in the country, the South Punjab Secretariat would also be a step towards a balanced political mapping that no other government could take.

He said that in the next public sector development program, southern Punjab would have its separate share.

Communications Minister Murad Saeed said that next to this road, the PSDP allocation has also been made for the Lodhran-Multan highway. In addition, work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad highway is expected to begin in three months.

He said that during two and a half years of PTI government, the NHA increased its revenues by 105%. He said that within 10 days, works on the Sialkot Kharian highway will start and on the Kharian-Rawalpindi section within three months.

