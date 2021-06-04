Syrians face ‘senseless cruelty’ if border is closed





ANKARA The closure of a final humanitarian crossing point to Syria could cause senseless cruelty to millions of Syrians, the US ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday, renewing an appeal to the UN Security Council to extend the authorization to provide cross-border humanitarian aid. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the comments at the end of a three-day visit to Turkey, which included a trip to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing the only remaining access point for humanitarian aid. to enter conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia, which is Syria’s closest ally, has limited cross-border transfers of humanitarian aid in recent years, insisting that the Syrian government should control all aid to millions of Syrians in need. International crossings have been reduced at Russia’s insistence at the single border post leading from Turkey to the northwest held by Syrian rebels. A d If that border crossing is closed, it will cause senseless cruelty, Thomas-Greenfield told reporters. Without this border crossing, (the Syrians) would die. “ The United States calls for the re-authorization of United Nations access to Bab al-Hawa and the reopening of other border crossings before the expiration of the current United Nations Security Council mandate for humanitarian aid deliveries on 10 July. and even the addition of border crossings, but Russia holds the key. We call on the rest of the Security Council to renew this mandate so that we can stop the suffering and help those who desperately need it, she said. We want the United Nations to provide food for hungry children and protection for homeless families. We want the UN to be able to provide vaccines in the midst of a global pandemic. Thomas-Greenfield said she would meet with her Russian counterpart and other members of the Security Council to push for the expansion of access and the reopening of other border posts. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also plans to discuss the matter with Russia’s Foreign Minister, she said. A d In my engagement with (the Russian Ambassador to the UN), I will share with him what I saw at the border, the worries people have, the worries they have that this one buoy of rescue they have for the community and aid could be shut down, she said. Thomas-Greenfield met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman and main collaborator of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his stay in Turkey, which hosts some 4 million Syrian refugees. Ankara and Washington once saw each other as strategic partners, but ties have steadily deteriorated in recent years due to differences over Syria, Turkey’s cooperation with Russia, and Turkish naval interventions in the Eastern Mediterranean that US officials have taken. described as destabilizing. We have a nuanced strategic relationship with our NATO ally, Turkey. We agree on some points and we disagree on others. Maintaining cross-border humanitarian access in Syria is a place where our values ​​are completely aligned, ”said Thomas-Greenfield. A d In Bab al-Hawa on Thursday, Thomas-Greenfield announced nearly $ 240 million in additional U.S. humanitarian funding through the U.S. Agency for International Development to support Syrians and countries hosting Syrian refugees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos