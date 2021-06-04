Boris Johnson “may want to wait longer” before easing lockdown, says Mark Drakeford

The Welsh Prime Minister also said every country should have been on the travel red list
Boris Johnson “might want to wait a little longer” before fully pulling England out of lockdown restrictions, the Welsh Prime Minister said.
Mark Drakeford gave his advice during the Welsh government’s triennial review of Covid measures, when he suggested the Prime Minister needed more information on the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus before fully opening up the ‘England.
The Independent SAGE group has called for delaying the planned easing of restrictions on June 21, with the UK government saying it will not make a final decision on the matter until June 14.
Mr Drakeford, who fears the variant peaks in north-west England may spread to north Wales, said a meeting with Mr Johnson and leaders of other decentralized nations this week had led to a “frank exchange of views” on how to work “better together” in the future.
He said Mr Johnson was “fully engaged in the discussions and I think he had been well informed”, before remarking that he had made “regular contributions” to the talks.
Wales won’t relax all restrictions and are more cautious (
Picture:
Chris Fairweather / Huw Evans Agency)
He added: “I’m afraid I’m not sure whether or not the English government has any plans to unlock its restrictions by June 21.
“If I were in that position myself, looking at the numbers for the Delta variant, I think I might want to wait a bit longer to make sure I have the best possible information about the variant and its impact.”
He then denounced the UK government’s policy on overseas travel, a subject he said his government had always “urged for a more cautious approach”.
Yesterday, placing the country on the Orange Travel List, the Joint Biosafety Center said from 4 a.m. on June 8, anyone returning from Portugal will need to be quarantined for 10 days.
They will also need to take a Covid test before traveling and pay two more after arriving.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats ice cream as he visits Llandudno during Senedd’s election campaign last month, which is now at the center of an outbreak of the Delta Covid variant (
Picture:
REUTERS)
However, the PM praised Mr Johnson for removing Portugal from the “green list” of countries where the government has said they can travel safely, in light of the new data.
Drakeford said: “We advocated from the very beginning for an approach where all countries in the rest of the world would be on a red list and you would only be allowed to travel there on an exceptional basis.
“I still think it would have given us better protections against re-importing the virus into Wales and the rest of the UK.
“Specifically on the overnight decision regarding Portugal, I think it is the right decision given the figures that the Joint Biosafety Center reported on the prevalence of the virus in that country. “
The Prime Minister revealed that large outdoor events involving 4,000 people standing, or 10,000 seated, can resume from Monday subject to security checks.
He confirmed that this means the people of Wales could watch the delayed matches of Euro 2020 in special “fan zones”, as long as they meet the safety criteria.
He also announced that up to three families could now reunite indoors, and that a single head of household or a single adult with family responsibilities will also be able to join them.
A decision on whether indoor events can restart will be made by June 21, as an outbreak of the Delta variant in North Wales is being tracked.
Other changes being considered by the Welsh government on this date include the introduction of the rule of six for indoor meetings in private homes and holiday accommodation, an increasing number of people allowed to attend organized gatherings and to indoor events – and the opening of ice rinks.
Should Boris Johnson have shut down travel and barred people from entering the UK during the pandemic? Give your opinion in the comments section below
