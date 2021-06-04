Former Trump Lawyer To Testify Before US Congressional Committee | Donald Trump News





The U.S. House Judiciary Committee is set to question former White House lawyer Don McGahn behind closed doors on Friday, two years after House Democrats initially requested his testimony in connection with ‘investigations into former President Donald Trump.

The long-awaited interview is the result of an agreement reached last month in federal court, and a transcript will be released to the public within a week.

House Democrats then went on to inquire whether Trump attempted to obstruct the Department of Justice’s investigations into his presidential campaign links with Russia, initially sued after McGahn defied a subpoena from April 2019 on Trump’s orders.

This month, the Justice Department released a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Muellers’ report on the matter. In the report, Mueller ostensibly did not exonerate Trump from obstructing justice, but neither did he recommend prosecuting him, citing Justice Department policy against indicting a sitting president.

The Muellers report widely cited interviews with McGahn, who described the Republican president’s efforts to hush up the investigation.

Former White House lawyer Don McGahn sits with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during a speech at a Federalist Society rally at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, USA, October 7, 2019. [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]While the judicial panel ultimately won its fight for McGahns’ testimony, the judicial agreement almost guarantees that its members will not learn anything new. Both sides have agreed that McGahn will only be questioned about information attributed to him in the publicly available portions of the Muellers report.

Still, House Democrats have upheld the case, even after Trump’s presidency, and are moving forward with the interview to make an example of the former White House lawyer.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat from New York State, said the deal for McGahns’ testimony is a good faith compromise that satisfies our subpoena, protects constitutional duty committee to exercise future oversight and protect sensitive executive prerogatives.

It’s unclear what House Democrats will do with the testimony, which they demanded before impeaching Trump twice. The Senate acquitted Trump of the impeachment charges each time.

As a White House lawyer, McGahn had an insider perspective on many of the episodes that Mueller and his team examined for potential obstruction of justice during the Russia investigation.

McGahn has proven to be a central and damning witness against Trump, with his name mentioned hundreds of times in the text of the Mueller Report and in its footnotes.

Former special adviser Robert Mueller has quoted McGahn hundreds of times in his report and footnotes. [File: Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters]McGahn described to investigators the president’s repeated efforts to hush up the investigation and the directives he said he received from the president that pissed him off.

He recounted how Trump demanded he contact then Attorney General Jeff Sessions to order him to withdraw from the Russia investigation. McGahn also said Trump implored him to tell then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to remove Mueller from his post due to perceived conflicts of interest and, after this episode was reported in the media , to publicly and falsely deny this request. had never been made.

McGahn also described the circumstances that led to Trump’s dismissal by Trump of James Comey as director of the FBI, including the president’s insistence on including in the termination letter that Comey had reassured Trump that he was not. not personally under investigation.

And he was present for a critical conversation early in the Trump administration, when Sally Yates, just before she was fired as interim attorney general as an Obama appointee, brought her concerns to McGahn at the about new national security adviser Michael Flynn. She raised the possibility that Flynns’ conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and his subsequent FBI interview left him vulnerable to blackmail.

Trump’s Justice Department fought efforts to have McGahn testify, but U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in 2019 rejected Trump’s arguments that his close advisers were immune from a subpoena. the Congress.

President Joe Biden appointed Jackson to the Washington Court of Appeals.

The University of Virginia Law School announced on Tuesday that Mueller would teach a course titled “Introducing Students to the Six-Session Investigation” titled The Mueller Report and the Role of Special Counsel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos