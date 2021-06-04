China secures nuclear fuel supply and strengthens ties with Kazakhstan with Kazatomprom deal – The Diplomat





Carrefour Asia | Diplomacy | Economy | Central Asia Chinese state-owned companies are acquiring strategic resources around the world, including locking in nuclear fuel supplies from Kazakhstan.

Publicity In April 2021, at the virtual world climate summit hosted by the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared his country’s intention to start cutting back on coal-fired electricity generation in 2026, and reach a peak in carbon emissions before 2030. The announcement follows the issuance of Chinas 14th five-year plan, published in March, in which Beijing outlined its goal of increasing nuclear power production from 50 gigawatts (GW) to 70 GW in just five years. Nuclear power is a key part of China’s plan to reduce carbon emissions and gain the global clean energy race. With 17 power plants currently under construction, China is embarking on the world’s largest nuclear power plant construction program. According to Luo Qi of the China Atomic Energy Research Initiative, By 2035, operating nuclear power plants are expected to reach around 180 GW, nearly quadrupling China’s current nuclear power generation in 15 years. In the wake of Xi Jinping’s announcement in April, China finalized nuclear fuel deal with the national atomic agency of Kazakhstan, Kazatomprom, the the biggest uranium supplier to the world. State-owned China General Nuclear Power Group (CGNPC) and Kazatomprom have formed a joint venture to build the Ulba nuclear power plant, giving China a 49% stake in the plant for $ 435 million and ensuring that CGNPC will purchase 49% of the power plant’s output. annually. CGNPC’s initial investment, and its subsequent purchases, will enable Kazatomprom to climb the value-added ladder and operate throughout the upstream part of the nuclear fuel cycle. The deal also secures a buyer for production from the new plants in a world of unpredictable demand for uranium and its by-products. After the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan, nuclear power became politically controversial and global uranium prices have collapsed. The proximity and common border of China and Kazakhstan will facilitate land supply by rail, avoiding foreign jurisdictions and the potential security risks posed by transporting uranium through them. Kazatomprom CEO Galymzhan Primatov recently said that China’s uranium acquisitions exceed current demand: Comments from China around discussions to build strategic stocks is something that I think market players are missing. So, today, long-term security of supply is undoubtedly a priority for China’s new construction program. China’s growing purchases could indicate that China is keen to block supply when it is cheap, or that it is hedging against potential future sanctions or supply chain instability. Considering that the CGNPC was sanctioned previously by the United States for its ties to the Chinese military, it would not be surprising if this deal with Kazakhstan was viewed with concern in Washington DC. alarm by Chinese state-owned companies acquire strategic resources around the globe. In May, Ivan Glasenberg, CEO of Glencore, the world’s largest commodities trader, publicly warned that China was building a leadership position in strategic raw materials through investments, often made under the Belt and Road Initiative. In 2020, several months before the agreement with Kazatomprom, another Chinese public entity, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), bought the Rossing uranium mine in Namibia, the world’s second largest uranium producer. The Chinese government, by acquiring assets abroad, has created a global supply chain for the strategic resources it owns. Despite the widely held belief that Russia and China have an increasingly close relationship, this deal will undoubtedly cause unease within the Russian government. With its new nuclear power plant, Kazatomprom becomes a competitor of Russia in the world market for nuclear materials, one of Russia’s main export sectors. Russia has traditionally been Kazatomprom’s biggest trading partner, but now China offers Kazatomprom an alternative – one with deep pockets – as a counterweight to Russian influence. China has gradually nibbled away Russia’s privileged position in Kazakhstan’s strategic economic sectors, and this deal was perhaps its biggest bite to date.

