Here’s one thing we should be glad Trump destroyed: The ‘Goldwater Rule’ bites the dust





The role of the free press is essential in a representative democracy. It’s covered in the First Amendment to the Constitution for a reason. The overarching goal of the press is to keep all the deliberations and decisions made in our government in the spotlight. The press is the watchdog of our elected officials.

Politicians have tried to undermine the importance of the media by questioning their motives and intentions. The most blatantly selfish and fallacious case is that of Donald Trump, who has spent his entire presidency trying to convince the public that the mainstream media is “the enemy of the people.” Whenever he didn’t like a story, he called it “fake news”. His determined and relentless efforts to undermine public confidence in the media will be one of his worst legacies. Why? Because a free press is essential for democracy. We depend on it to inform, explain, interpret and, yes, warn. This is largely what separates us from authoritarian regimes and “managed” pseudo-democracies.

But the “duty to warn” should also apply to mental health experts, who should feel compelled to speak out when their expertise and experience leads them to perceive a politician as dangerously unfit. and inform the public.

This brings us to the “Goldwater Rule,” an ethical guideline put forward by the American Psychiatric Association in 1973 that hardly anyone knew or cared about until Donald Trump became president. Goldwater’s rule states that psychiatrists should not comment on political figures because they have not interviewed them personally. (His name refers to Senator Barry Goldwater, the 1964 Republican presidential candidate, who was viewed by some mental health professionals at the time as unstable or dangerous.)

Almost immediately after Trump’s election in 2016, mental health professionals were faced with an ethical dilemma imposed by Goldwater’s rule. How could the experts express themselves in their duty to alert the public when an ethical restriction imposed by a large professional organization prohibited them from doing so? This conundrum was compounded by the collective decision of the mainstream media to abide by the Goldwater Rule when they were not obligated to do so and did not allow mental health experts to express their opinions.

Goldwater’s rule is obsolete and archaic, functionally obsolete. Today, mental health professionals have access to thousands of audios, videos, tweets, interviews, speeches and books from virtually any politician, which can be carefully studied over time. Huge amounts of behavioral data are available to the public. As a result, expert opinions on a politician’s mental health are evidence-based and should be viewed as professional, ethical, and accurate. A personal interview would certainly be useful in many cases, but should not be understood as exhaustive or sufficient in itself. Behavioral information over time is much more revealing, informative, and diagnostic.

Beyond that, mental health experts don’t need to be in shackles. They are highly skilled and have a wealth of knowledge. They are very ethical and will not attempt to discuss matters outside their area of ​​expertise. They express opinions based on science and data. They work hard to stay fair and balanced and have been trained to recognize their personal limits. They are careful not to let their political leanings influence their thoughtful opinions.

Mental health experts are treated very differently from experts in other medical specialties. If a politician is suffering from heart disease, cardiologists are encouraged to discuss the problem in the media. If a politician has arthritis, rheumatologists are welcome to share their knowledge. If a politician has cancer, oncologists are called in by the media. There is an obvious priority for the mainstream media to solicit medical experts to express their opinions on political figures.

The same should be true of mental health experts, as mental health issues can be just as serious and debilitating as the other medical issues mentioned above. They certainly have a major impact on public safety and well-being. We should not pretend that they don’t exist because they make us uncomfortable. Almost everyone now understands that ignoring or covering up mental health problems can only make them worse.

Media professionals and mental health experts share the same fundamental mission: to serve and inform the public. They are not adversaries and their goals do not conflict.

A “duty to warn” the public should be a central guiding principle for the media and mental health experts as we strive to recover from the trauma of the Trump years. Goldwater’s rule should finally be scrapped, its relevance is long in the past. At least that’s a standard obliterated by Donald Trump for which we can be grateful.

