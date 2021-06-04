What Donald Trump taught America: Democracy can die slowly, or all at once





The Trump era and its expanding and escalating aftershocks remain a form of cruel tutelage for the American people over how democracies are dying. The American people now know what a fascist assault on the world’s first real-time democracy looks like. Few people have the “opportunity” to experience such a historic global event.

Trump’s era involved many lessons, such as the regime’s daily attacks on truth and reality, its gratuitous cruelty to non-white migrants and refugees, its contempt for human life, its attacks on human freedom. expression and other basic civil and human rights, its democide out of indifference. or incompetence in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, its open adherence to white supremacy, its overt corruption and its contempt for the rule of law.

There was also the sectarian behavior and cult of violence, the relentless propaganda, the deification of the Great Leader, the concerted effort to destroy the commons and the social safety net, the attacks on secular society and the Constitution by right-wing Christian extremists, right-wing legitimization – wing terrorism and other political violence, and continued surrender to corporate plutocrats and oligarchs.

This cruel tutelage also involved exposing the American people to a sophisticated vocabulary and set of ideas for understanding and resisting the Trump regime’s assaults on democracy and civil society.

This included language and ideas such as ‘democratic retreat’, ‘authoritarian breakthrough’, ‘self-coup’ or ‘self-coup’, ‘led democracy’, “Plutocratic populism”, “authoritarian capitalism”, “proto-fascism” and “Herrenvolk democracy”, as well as the more familiar concept of “failing democracy”. Compared to previous decades, the concept of white supremacy has also been discussed much more often (and in more detail) by the mainstream media.

Ultimately, for too many (white) Americans, the fundamental fact that “fascism” and “authoritarianism” was not something that could only happen “out there” in Europe or in Europe. ‘other parts of the world (but were instead the form of white slavery to blacks and Jim Crow as well as the rise of Trumpism) were a horrific revelation to many who shattered childish psychological investments in the myth of l American exceptionalism.

The Trump era saw an explosion in the number of books and other popular writings on fascism and authoritarianism. While perhaps the most notable example was historian Timothy Snyder’s bestseller “On Tyranny,” there were many more.

Almost every night, MSNBC, CNN and other mainstream news networks presented interviews with leading experts in fields such as history, psychology, philosophy, law and the social sciences who attempted to provide greater context for the American people to fully understand the dangers of Trumpism. and American neofascism.

The best of independent news media, including public television programs, print and online publications, and numerous podcasts, have strived to measure up, channeling the spirit of the Fourth State as defenders. of democracy.

The age of Trump has forced a different kind of education on the American people, in the form of how many mental health experts from the country and the world, at great personal and professional risk, have tried to sound the alarm on the obvious mental and emotional pathologies of Donald Trump, which constitutes a public health emergency. Unfortunately, their warnings have, for the most part, not been taken seriously by the American political class.

Religious leaders such as the Rev. Dr. WilliamJ. Barber II also attempted to educate the American people about Trumpism’s existential threat to the nation and its future.

Taken together, these concepts, frameworks and actions have been indispensable in making sense of Trumpism. But there is still great value to be found in speaking in the most direct, basic, and granular terms of the Trump movement and what it stands for.

For example, on January 6, the American people saw Trump and his supporters, including much of the Republican Party, attempt a coup to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Now was the time. most powerful learning of the Trump era.

What exactly happened on that day? Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol, physically attacking Capitol police officers and other law enforcement officers guarding Congress. They sprayed the police with sledgehammer and other chemicals. They used flag poles, fire extinguishers and various other blunt and sharp objects to assault and in some cases seriously injure police and other law enforcement officers doing their job that day.

A few of Trump’s supporters were armed with guns and other weapons. A cache of firearms as well as bombs containing homemade napalm were discovered in a nearby vehicle.

Some went on a rampage, spreading feces on the walls of the Capitol’s hallways and urinating on the floor. Some shouted racial slurs at the black police. Quite a few wore and displayed white supremacist flags, militias and Christian nationalist symbols and other hate badges.

Trump supporters included right-wing paramilitaries who hoped to capture and execute Vice President Pence as well as prominent Democratic members of Congress who were viewed as “traitors.” Some of Trump’s loyalists have erected a working gallows in the park adjacent to the Capitol complex.

What does it all mean? Concretely, this means that the Trump-controlled Republican Party supports right-wing terrorism and other crimes as a means of seizing and retaining power. It also means that the Republican Party can be reasonably described as a white supremacist terrorist organization and a crime syndicate.

Republicans blocked the formation of an independent commission to investigate the events of January 6. Why? It’s little mystery: Republicans in Congress and in many states across the country have been found guilty of conspiring with the Trump regime and its many efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

In addition, the Republican Party allows its supporters, including right-wing paramilitaries and terrorists, to commit more acts of violence up to another direct attack on government centers in order to overturn the election results and other democratic outcomes that they don’t like. .

Donald Trump is no longer in power, but the crisis of democracy in the United States is intensifying rather than receding.

On Remembrance Day, President Biden visited Arlington National Cemetery. In remarks honoring fallen US military personnel, Biden warned, “Democracy itself is in peril, here at home and around the world. What we do now what we do now, how we honor memory. of the dead, will determine whether or not democracy will last long. “

On Tuesday, 100 of the top democracy scholars issued an urgent call to action in a letter that attempts to explain the gravity of the US crisis:

We, the undersigned, are democracy scholars who have watched the recent deterioration of the US elections and liberal democracy with growing concern. Specifically, we have watched with deep concern as Republican-led state legislatures across the country in recent months have proposed or implemented what we see as sweeping changes to basic electoral procedures in response to unproven and intentionally destructive allegations of stolen elections. Collectively, these initiatives transform several states into political systems that no longer meet the minimum conditions for free and fair elections. Therefore, our whole democracy is now in danger.

We urge members of Congress to do whatever is necessary, including suspending filibustering, in order to adopt national standards for voting and election administration that both guarantee the vote for all Americans. equally and prevent state legislatures from manipulating the rules in order to fabricate the outcome they want. . Our democracy is fundamentally at stake. History will judge what we do then.

After four years of the Trump regime (and beyond), the American people now have personal experience of fascism. But this information does not naturally translate into knowledge.

Real knowledge describes how a person synthesizes information and applies it in their own life to make better decisions and develop a more sophisticated understanding of the world as a whole. Overall, the American people continue to fail this test in how they choose to respond to the neofascist assault on democracy and freedom.

Many Americans appear exhausted and crippled by the fact that Trumpism was not defeated by Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

The Trump era taught the American people how cruel fascism could be if it were allowed to fully mature in the United States. But too many Americans still choose to protect themselves out of willful ignorance. As we have seen elsewhere and at other times, such denial is not an adequate defense. Too many Americans may not yet have absorbed the lessons of Donald Trump. They don’t have the time to learn them.

