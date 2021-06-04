Boris Johnson’s ex-wife Marina Wheeler opens up about the end of the impossible marriage to the PM





Marina Wheeler, Boris Johnson’s ex-wife, reportedly said she was the one who ended the couple’s 25-year marriage because life with the future prime minister had become “impossible”. Ms Wheeler, QC and 56-year-old author, married Mr Johnson in 1993 and the couple have four children together. They separated in 2018 and in February of last year they came to a financial settlement of their divorce. Speaking less than a week after Mr Johnson, 56, celebrated his third wedding with wife Carrie, 33, Ms Wheeler spoke of the end of her marriage and her battle with cervical cancer uterus, which she was diagnosed with in early 2019. “The divine plan, it seemed, had gone awry,” Mrs. Wheeler told the Daily mailSébastien Shakespeare. advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Vaccinations in the United Kingdom against Covid-19: the latest figures < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> UK deals with Norway and Iceland to ease new Brexit trade barriers < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Michael Gove receives Covid alert after attending Champions League final in Portugal “My four kids and I already had some tough things to deal with. My 25-year marriage had become impossible, so I ended it, but the whole thing was turning, so why was I being distributed more?” Mrs Wheeler, who is cancer free and published her new book last year, The lost farm, said that two years after her diagnosis, she could see she was lucky. She and the Prime Minister met while attending the European School in Brussels as children and got married after Mr Johnson’s marriage to his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen was called off. Marina Wheeler at the London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony (PENNSYLVANIA) Mr Johnson’s personal life has long been under public scrutiny. The Court of Appeal ruled in 2013 that the public has a right to know that he fathered a daughter in an affair while he was mayor of London. Previously, he was sacked as shadow arts minister in 2004 after it was reported that he had an affair with journalist Petronella Wyatt a year after his marriage to Ms Wheeler. Mr Johnson currently lives in Downing Street with his new wife Carrie Symonds. They have a one-year-old son named Wilfred and tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Westminster Cathedral in late May. The prime minister has long had a policy of refusing to comment on his private life.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos