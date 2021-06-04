Donald Trump could tighten his grip on GOP with pleasant repeat at CPAC





Former President Donald Trump will deliver a speech at the July Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in what is expected to be another major speech.

Trump spoke at a CPAC event in February and will return to speak in Dallas, Texas next month, as speculation continues to swirl over his intentions for the 2024 presidential election.

The theme of the July event is “America UnCanceled” – a reference to the so-called cancellation culture – and experts who spoke to Newsweek on Thursday suggested that Trump would use the speech to assert his continued grip on the Republican Party.

Thomas Gift, founding director of the Center on US Politics at University College London, told Newsweek that Trump could repeat unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election if participants approve.

“If there’s one talent Trump has in spades, it’s knowing how to get his audience to grow. The 2020 election fraud allegations are too appealing to CPAC to make a full speech without mentioning them, ”Gift said.

“Put simply, this is the red meat that his base wants – and Trump always gives his base what it wants. At the same time, there is no reason that Trump cannot also look down the road. future and drop clues about a possible 2024 offer. The whole idea of ​​holding out as long as possible to announce one’s intentions is in itself a political tactic, designed to generate murmurs, create suspense, and fuel speculation about its future. application.

“In case Trump wants to throw his hat in the ring in 2024, he will have plenty of time to present a vision of what a Trump 2.0 White House could look like,” Gift added.

“For now, Trump’s goal is simple: to keep his brand front and center. If that means repeating the ‘Big Lie’ to get the CPAC crowd roaring, that’s what he’s going to do.”

Robert Singh is Professor in the Birkbeck Department of Politics, University of London. He told Newsweek that the former president was unlikely to cover much new ground.

“I doubt Trump is using the CPAC speech to present a vision, as such. It will likely be an adjustment to his standard lineage appearances and media forays: questioning the 2020 election, attacking the record. the Biden administration and poke fun at the “establishment” Republicans, “Singh said.

Perhaps the theme of ‘Uncancelling America’ is the nominal way in which these various strands relate to each other – that Republicans are not doing enough to resist the ‘awakened’ forces unleashing from universities to governing boards companies.

“But there seems little incentive for Trump to do more to define a substantive agenda or platform at this point. The fact that George P. Bush has announced that he is running for Attorney General of Texas, positively mentioning Trump without pointedly mentioning his father Jeb, Uncle George W., or Grandfather George HW Bush, says it all about Trump’s continued hold on the party. “

Mark Shanahan is Professor and Head of the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Reading and the author of Eisenhower on the Dawn of the Space Age. He told Newsweek that Trump could focus on attacking President Joe Biden.

“There is irony in the fact that Donald Trump is speaking at a conference built around free speech that was never silenced in the week he suppressed his own blog for lack of interest, ”Shanahan said.

“A big part of the reason Donald Trump lost the presidential election in 2020 was that he had nothing new to say; no new ideas to contribute and just a litany of lies and negativity. The blog had continued the same old shtick and it is highly unlikely that anything will change by July. “

“Next month will be Biden,” Shanahan said. “With the upcoming G7 summit in England followed by his meeting with Putin in Geneva, the president will be making headlines while Trump rages in Mar-a-Lago. The Dallas CPAC meeting gives 45 a chance to strike back and fight back. enjoy the applause of a host of Conservative loyalists.

“But he needs more than the loud applause from a home team crowd to show he still has relevance in the GOP as the countdown to the midterms accelerates. must pass the record of the stolen election.But what novelty can it bring?

“He seems devoid of political ideas, so expect another attack on Biden’s radical agenda and the creeping socialism of the Democratic legislature. Expect attacks on Republicans seen as less than loyal not so much. to the GOP cause but to the cult of Trumpism. Don’t ‘I don’t expect to hear about a White House race in 24. He will keep teasing – this keeps the media interested, potential main opponents worried and its base by its side “

“What do I expect from Trump? More of the same. That’s all he’s got,” Shanahan said.

Newsweek has asked former President Donald Trump for comment.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18, 2021 in New York City. Trump will speak at CPAC in July. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

