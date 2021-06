“The head of the army is realistic”: on the India-Pak ceasefire, views from both sides of the border

Home / Videos / News / “Army chief is realistic”: on India-Pak ceasefire, seen from both sides of the border

POSTED 04 JUNE 2021 19:27 IST

At the end of February of this year, the Indian and Pakistani armies agreed to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire pact. The agreement was reached after months of intensive and unprovoked bombing on the Pakistani side and reprisals in a equal measure of India. Despite reports of some provocations by Pakistani forces, the deal appears to have been in effect for 100 days now. But, the fragile peace seems to make Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan uncomfortable. Recently, he said that Islamabad and Delhi can only return to the negotiating table if Jammu and Kashmir’s special status is revoked. Days after the comment, Indian Army Chief Gen. MM Naravane said trust is hard to come by and it is up to Pakistan to build it after years of mistrust.

