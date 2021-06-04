Donald Trump Jr. joins Cameo





Ever dreamed of receiving a personal video message from Donald Trump Jr.? Well, you’re in luck: the oldest son of the former president has joined Cameo!

The 43-year-old sells clips on the custom video creation platform for $ 500 each, but the clips can cost as much as $ 787 if the client wishes to receive them within 24 hours, The Independent reported.

“It’s good to be here,” Trump said in his introductory clip. According to his biography, “Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Shadow Warriors Project” which supports military contractors. (However, he did not specify what percentage of the profits will be donated.)

Source: MEGA

The father of five – who shares Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe with his ex-wife Vanessa – categorized himself as an “activist” on the site. He joins the ranks of other public figures and celebrities including former presidential adviser (and current girlfriend) Kimberly Guilfoyle and other notable names such as Michael Rapaport, Sean Astin and Charlie Sheen.

According to The Guardian, he made a political remark in a video for a client named Peter. “Lucky for you, at least you have a family that feels like you’re not a lib and is full of Trump supporters,” he said. “So that’s pretty awesome. Hope your family straddles you like Seabiscuit.”

Manhattan prosecutors investigated whether the Trump Organization misled lenders and insurance companies about property values ​​and paid the appropriate taxes.

With the investigation nearing completion, a grand jury has met to decide whether the former president will be indicted. The panel will also debate whether leaders of the organization or the company will be charged if criminal charges are brought forward, according to the Washington Post. The grand jury would meet three days a week for six months to discuss possible charges.

Trump admitted to Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, June 2 that the investigation had racked up “tens of millions of dollars” in legal bills. The author of Triggered, who is the company’s executive vice president, also called the investigation “political persecution.”

Meanwhile, his father, former President Donald Trump, released a statement Tuesday, May 25, in which he said the investigation was “purely political” and called it “a continuation of the biggest hunt for witches of American history “and proof” our country is broken. “

“No other president in history has had to put up with what I have had to go through, and on top of all that I have done a great job for our country, whether it is taxes, regulations, our military, our veterans, our space force, our borders, the rapid creation of a great vaccine (said to be a miracle!) and the protection of the second amendment “, concludes the press release.

