PM Imran Khan assures MQM-P of funds for new census: sources





A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with MQM-Pakistan. Sources claim that the MQM informed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the false domicile problem in Karachi and Hyderabad. Imran Khan and MQM delegation talk about issues facing Karachi and needed development projects in the metropolis.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan assured MQM-Pakistan on Friday that his government would allocate funds for a new census in the next budget, sources told Geo News.

The prime minister gave the assurances when the MQM called for a new census during a meeting with the prime minister in Islamabad, the sources said.

We will keep the promise of a new census, Prime Minister Imran Khan told MQM, sources said.

Sources close to the meeting said the MQM briefed the prime minister on the issue of bogus homes in Karachi and Hyderabad. The MQM said this deprived residents of both towns of their rights, the sources said.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister assured the MQM that the government will take action against false holders of domicile.

We will not ignore the urban areas of Sindh in the next budget, the prime minister said.

He added that the MQM was a key ally of the PTI and that its just demands will be met.

The prime minister also told the MQM that he sent Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to Karachi to review public order in the metropolis.

MQM-P assures PM of full support in next budget

According to an official statement released after the meeting, the PTI ally announced his recommendations for the next budget and assured the prime minister of the party’s full support for the new budget bill.

The PM and the MQM delegation spoke about the challenges facing Karachi and the development projects needed in the metropolis.

The delegation also briefed the Prime Minister on development projects they believe are needed in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The meeting also discussed issues faced by the PTI-MQM alliance.

The MQM-Pakistan delegation that met the Prime Minister included Federal Minister Amin ul Haq, Senator Faisal Subzwari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Javed Hanif, Amir Khan, former Mayor of Karachi Wasm Akhtar and Kunwar Naveed Jameel.

The meeting was also attended by the Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail.

PTI and MQM-P agree to hold early census at meeting in Karachi

Earlier this year, the ruling PTI agreed with the MQM-P to organize an early census in the country.

The move came after the federal government approved controversial 2017 census results despite strong reservations from the MQM-P.

The decision was announced after a PTI delegation led by Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visited MQM-P headquarters to discuss the political situation and a common strategic strategy for Senate elections.

But the MQM-P delegation, led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique and Aamir Khan, emphasized holding a new census.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Khurram Sherzaman, Bilal Ghaffar and Junaid Ali Shah from PTI and Kunwar Naveed Jamil, Faisal Sabzwari, Waseem Akhtar, Syed Aminul Haque and Zahid Mansoori from MQM-P also attended the meeting.

A special committee was formed to compile recommendations to the federal Cabinet.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, government coalition partners said they agreed to hold a new census earlier than planned.

Siddiqui had argued that the first point of the agreement between the two parties was the revision of the 2017 census.

The MQM-P chief said the 2017 census had not only been refuted by urban centers in Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad, but also by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He criticized opposition parties on the issue and added that a certain party has been in politics since the 1970s but has not protested against the census rigging of the 1970s and 1980s.

Meanwhile, Umar said the census conducted under PML-N raised controversial questions. He added that the PTI government has notified a technical committee to ensure that the next census is not only accurate, but also inspires confidence in all stakeholders.

The census is an important issue in a country where the allocation of resources is based on population, he said.

