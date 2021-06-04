PM Modi to address World Environment Day event

The prime minister’s office said it will also release the “Report of the Expert Panel on India Ethanol Blending Roadmap 2020-2025”. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event on World Environment Day on Saturday via video conference.

The prime minister’s office said it will also release the “Report of the Expert Panel on India Ethanol Blending Roadmap 2020-2025”.

To commemorate World Environment Day, the government issues an E-20 notification directing oil companies to sell ethanol-based gasoline with an ethanol percentage of up to 20 from April 1, 2023 ; and BIS specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 and E15.

These efforts will make it easier to build up additional ethanol distillation capacity and provide timelines for making blended fuel available nationwide, the PMO said.

This will help increase ethanol consumption in ethanol-producing states and neighboring regions before 2025, he said.

PM Modi will also launch a pilot project of E 100 dispensing stations at three sites in Pune, and interact with farmers to gain insight into their first-hand experience, as facilitators in the blended ethanol and blended ethanol programs. compressed biogas, PMO said.

The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The theme of this year’s event is “Promoting Biofuels for a Better Environment”.

