Blame it on Pakistan to ‘save face’ amid unacceptable US withdrawal from Afghanistan: Moeed – World





National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Wednesday that the sudden US withdrawal from Afghanistan was not ideal, adding that any blame on Pakistan for saving face would be unacceptable.

Speaking on DawnNewsTV’s “Live with Adil Shahzeb”, Yusuf said the international media had been biased against Pakistan in the past and so it is today.

[The] The United States has assured us that Pakistan will not be a scapegoat amid withdrawal [of US troops] from Afghanistan, but only time will tell if [they stay true to their word] as history suggests otherwise, ”he noted.

He added that it was too early to predict whether they [the US] will stick to their words. The adviser said Pakistan had always wanted peace in Afghanistan and that the hasty withdrawal of US troops from the country was not a good idea.

Yusuf also stressed that Pakistan should maintain its bilateral relations with the United States, which continues to view Pakistan as a regional actor, without compromising national interests.

The approach remains regional. [Though], they or they [the US] turned their attention away from Af-Pak and are now obsessed with China, seeing India [as a country] who has a role to play [in this equation], says Yusuf.

In response to a question about Pakistan allowing the United States to continue using its air bases, Yusuf denied the information.

This was communicated very clearly to the Americans, so it is not debatable, he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had opposed the war in Afghanistan for 15 years, so allow the United States access to air bases after their withdrawal from Afghanistan was not on the table.

On another question, he stressed that it is important that all stakeholders in Afghanistan come together for a political settlement.

Yusuf also insisted on the economic stability of Afghanistan, saying that the Afghan economy could not function without support from the outside.

And for that, only Pakistan can give them regional connectivity, and for China’s investments [and the] United States, Pakistan is the only fulcrum. Afghans need to understand this.

The adviser reiterated that following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan wanted bilateral relations with the United States, but with a focus not on what the United States can give us, but on what that we can take from the United States.

He added that Pakistan had made its priorities clear to the world in Geneva, where it met with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan last month.

He went on to say that the Afghans should decide their own fate, adding that any terrorist activity in Afghanistan was not acceptable to Pakistan.

US extraction and safety vacuum

The United States announced the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan by September 11. However, with the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country since May 1, a deadline set in the US-Taliban deal signed last year, it was reported that the withdrawal was complete. before July 4th, which is celebrated as the Independence Day of the United States.

US President Joe Biden is determined to end what he called Eternal War, announcing in April that the withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 US forces would be completed by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The prospect of an end to the US presence in Afghanistan after 20 years comes despite the fighting raging in the countryside in the absence of a peace deal, sparking security concerns and fears that violence will is intensifying and may also spread to neighboring states, including Pakistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said Pakistan was concerned about a security vacuum in Afghanistan following the US withdrawal as the already bleak prospects of a successful reconciliation between warring Afghan groups darken. day by day.

Although another round of intra-Afghan talks is slated for the next few days, Pakistani officials do not appear to be very optimistic about a breakthrough.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, speaking with Afghan President Wolesi Jirga Mir Rahman Rahmani on Tuesday, urged Afghan groups to seize this historic opportunity and craft an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement for peace and lasting stability in Afghanistan. and the region, according to the statement.

Fears of a security vacuum are growing because of the stalemate in the peace process.

The peace dialogue has made little progress since it began in September last year, except for an understanding of principles and procedures, which was also achieved after months of haggling over issues minor.

Several efforts have been made by Pakistan and the international community to push all stakeholders to return to the negotiating table to resolve the remaining outstanding issues to end the conflict, but none of these efforts have been successful until present.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos