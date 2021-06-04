Mike Pence on Donald Trump: “I don’t know if we’ll ever agree” January 6 | New





Former Vice President Mike Pence admitted on Thursday that he and former President Donald Trump held radically different views on the riot that took place at the United States Capitol on January 6.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by the Hillsborough County Republican Committee in New Hampshire, the former vice president said he and Trump had spoken “on several occasions” since leaving office and that he remained proud of their accomplishments.

But, added Pence, “I don’t know if we’ll ever agree on that day.”

While Trump has repeatedly downplayed the insurgency and recently pressured Republican lawmakers not to back a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack, Pence offered a somewhat different approach during his Thursday’s appearance in New Hampshire, as the former vice president weighs a White House offer of his in 2024.

“January 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol,” he told the crowd.

Pence was rushed out of the Senate Chamber as rioters calling for his death stormed the chambers of Congress on January 6, while Trump remained in the White House watching the insurgency unfold. The two did not speak for several days after the attack and have since separated – including on President Joe Biden’s inauguration day, when Pence stayed in Washington to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Biden and Trump left for Florida before he started.

Despite their occasional phone conversations, Trump continued to criticize Pence and then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in his post-presidential statements for allowing Congress to certify the 2020 election results.

As recently as May 15, Trump accused Pence in a statement released by his Save America PAC of lacking “courage” to help reverse the election results.

