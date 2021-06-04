Regarding the figure who will occupy the post of deputy minister of the PANRB, this is what Tjahjo Kumolo said





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Minister for the Empowerment of State Apparatuses and Bureaucratic Reform (Minister of PANRB) Tjahjo Kumolo open vote on the post of PANRB Deputy Minister to be appointed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The addition of the post of Deputy Minister to the PANRB Ministry is regulated by the Presidential Regulations (Presidential decree) n ° 47/2021 about PANRB Ministry signed by President Jokowi on May 19, 2021. In response to this, Tjahjo appreciated the position of the PANRB Deputy Minister. “In principle, as an assistant to the president, I enjoy and am ready to perform my duties in accordance with presidential regulations,” Tjahjo said in his statement in Jakarta on Friday (4/6/2021). Regarding the character who will be appointed deputy minister, Tjahjo said he would agree and be ready to cooperate with anyone. “Regarding who will be nominated by the President as Wamen, as Minister of PANRB, I am ready to accept the nomination of Wamen PANRB by the President,” he said. Tjahjo said the presidential decree and the appointment of the PANRB deputy minister aimed to strengthen the functions of the PANRB ministry in order to speed up bureaucratic reform. “This is only to strengthen the task of the Kemenpanrb, one of the main tasks of which is to describe the president’s vision and mission, namely bureaucratic reform,” he explained. He added that bureaucratic reform is one of the national development programs that must be accelerated to achieve this goal. “The key to the success of the national development of the work programs of the Jokowi (Joko Widodo) and Ma’ruf Amin governments is to strengthen the bureaucracy as a whole,” he said. Previously, President Jokowi issued Presidential Regulation number 47 of 2021 regarding the PANRB ministry, which was signed on May 19, 2021. In Article 2 (1) of the Presidential Regulations, it is explained that in directing the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform, the Minister may be assisted by a Deputy Minister in accordance with the appointment of the president. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

