US General: Chinese Xi Jinping Wants to Rule the World as “One” Superpower, Surrounded by “Vassal States” | Washington Examiner





The Chinese authorities want to seize the mantle of the “only” world superpower of the United States, warns a four-star general of the US Air Force Indo-Pacific allies of Washington. “They don’t believe there can be multiple superpowers, they believe there can only be one, and they want to go back to the glory days of [imperial] China where everyone was a vassal state and everyone [kowtowed] to the Emperor, “Chief of the United States Pacific Air Force Command Kenneth wilsbach told reporters on Friday. “And the emperor is now the Chinese Communist Party.” Wilsbach issued the warning just days after Malaysian forces intercepted 16 Chinese People’s Liberation Army planes, although Chinese officials have denied entering Malaysian airspace. This incident is just the latest example of friction between Beijing and neighboring governments, as Chinese authorities pursue border disputes with Japan and the Philippines, while the PLA’s saber strikes around Taiwan have raised fears that Chinese Secretary General Xi Jinping try to invade island democracy. “We have prepared for miscalculations in the area when we have some of these activities when we enter airspace of people that we should not,” Wilsbach mentionned, according to a local report. THEY CANNOT COMPETE: »US FLEXES BOMBERS THAT CAN STRIKE MAINLAND CHINA President Joe Biden’s national security team has identified competition with China as the centerpiece of its foreign policy amid a bipartisan agreement that Beijing poses a long-term geopolitical threat to U.S. interests. A bipartisan bloc of lawmakers want to the US government to spend more than $ 4 billion this year to fund the priorities of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative presented to Congress by Admiral Philip Davidson, then commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command who warned in March that “the period to 2026, this decade, is the time horizon in which China” might see an opportunity to invade Taiwan. “For years, senior US officials, military commanders and our allies in the region have told Congress how important it is to increase US investment in security cooperation in the region and to adapt the posture of US forces to respond to China’s growing military capabilities and aggression, “he added. Ami Bera, a California Democrat who heads the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Asia, said Thursday. “Now it’s time to put our money where our mouth is.” China has claimed sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, in defiance of an international ruling and claims of sovereignty by US allies in the region. Chinese forces have also stockpiled an arsenal of missiles that could force the US Navy to remove key waterways in a crisis, a development that has raised suspicions that Beijing may feel empowered to win a conflict provided it takes place in the relatively near future before Pentagon planners have time to reposition US forces in the region. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER “Confidence in China is extremely low,” Wilsbach said. “All this combined mistrust between us and the allies and partners pushes us to know what China is doing militarily because we don’t want any surprises.” Original location: American General: Chinese Xi Jinping wants to rule the world as “only” superpower, surrounded by “vassal states”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos