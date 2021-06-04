FinTech Firm to Launch Pakistan’s First Financial ‘Super App’, Plans Expansion in Middle East





Pakistan seeks to dissolve Tehreek-e-Labaik parties through Supreme Court Home Secretary

ISLAMABAD / KARACHI: The Pakistani federal cabinet has approved the Interior Ministry’s recommendation to ban Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), a religious party whose supporters have been staging nationwide protests since Monday, a senior official said on Thursday. government minister at a press conference, adding that the government would take the case to the Supreme Court to ensure the dissolution of the religious party.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that his ministry would send a proposal to the federal cabinet to ban the TLP for killing two police officers, attacking law enforcement and disrupting public life with nationwide protests.

Protests erupted in major Pakistani cities and quickly turned violent after Saad Rizvi, the leader of religious parties, was arrested on Monday after threatening to launch a major campaign against the government if he did not expel the envoy. from France to Islamabad for blasphemous caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) printed in a French publication.

“We have outlawed [the TLP] and the notification for this will be issued shortly, ”Federal Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed said. “Tomorrow we will send another summary to the cabinet to file a reference to the Supreme Court as we move towards [TLP’s] dissolution.”

Muhammad Younus Soomro, a TLP lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly, said he would use his legal options to retain his seat in parliament.

We will see our options once the notification [regarding the ban] is being issued, Soomro said while distancing himself from the TLP protests.

TLP leader in Karachi, southern Pakistan, Allama Razi Hussaini, on Thursday also warned that he would disown his party leader and members of the central advisory body if they did not call off the protests.

If the central Shura and Saad Hussain Rizvi Sahib parties continue to be stubborn and insist that they do not want to resolve this issue through talks, the nation will be disappointed and we will have no association with the leadership of the TLP, he announced in a video message. .

The TLP rose to prominence in Pakistan’s 2018 federal election, campaigning to defend the country’s blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam. The party is also used to organizing protests and sit-ins to pressure the government to accept its demands.

In November 2017, Rizvis supporters staged a 21-day protest and sit-in after a reference to the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was removed from the text of a government form.

In the 2018 elections, the party managed to win two seats in the Karachi Sindh Assembly and elected a female member to a reserved assembly seat.

Commenting on the government’s decision to ban the TLP, legal experts said the government was required to take the matter to the Supreme Court within fifteen days of a political party being declared banned while presenting its reasons.

The Supreme Court can decide the government’s dismissal in a week or ten days and its decision will be final, (retired) judge Shaiq Usmani told Arab News.

He said the law regarding the dissolution of a political party was very clear and that if the Supreme Court upheld the government’s statement against the TLP, the party would be dissolved immediately.

Legal experts have said the three elected TLP members in the Sindh Assembly could retain their seats by resigning their party membership and publicly announcing their dissociation from the TLP before a final Supreme Court ruling.

If TLP lawmakers disassociate themselves from the party before the Supreme Courts verdict, they will be able to complete their constitutional tenure as independent members of the House, Ashtar Ausaf Ali, a former Pakistan attorney general, told Arab News.

He said that if a member of parliament or provincial assemblies was disqualified upon dissolution of a party, he could not stand for election or for a legislative body for four years from the date of his disqualification as a party. as legislator.

There is no ambiguity in the law, Ali said, and it is now up to party lawmakers to decide what they choose if their party is dissolved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos