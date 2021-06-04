Politics
Boris Johnson urged to meet with families bereaved of Covid over public inquiry
Boris Johnson faces growing calls to meet with families of Covid victims ahead of the public inquiry into how his government has handled the pandemic.
The prime minister said an independent statutory inquiry that puts “state actions under the microscope” will begin in spring 2022.
But Covid-19 Families For Justice, which represents some 4,000 grieving families, has made an urgent appeal to ministers to consult them on the objectives, powers and chair of the investigation.
The group’s main request is that the hearing allow a rapid review phase.
Families fear lives will be lost in the future if ministers fail to address gaps in UK preparedness, such as on PPE, and the government does not quickly learn from disastrous mistakes on lockdowns and the return of infected persons to nursing homes.
However, ministers, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, declined to commit to meeting with families on the inquiry’s warrant.
Jo Goodman, co-founder of the Families Group, lost her father Stuart, 72, to the virus in the first wave.
She told HuffPost UK that Johnson delayed a meeting because families threatened to sue the delay in the investigation.
“We are ready and willing to meet with government ministers, but they have not yet set a date,” she said.
“Boris Johnson had already promised to do it, but then came back on it due to the judicial review we had planned to seek.
“We have now given up on judicial review, so there is no reason the government should not meet with us. We are ready when you are Prime Minister.
MPs also put pressure on the government to trust the investigation, which may be traumatic for those hardest hit.
Jack Dromey, Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington and shadow cabinet minister, wrote to Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, after questions in the House of Commons were ignored.
The letter, forwarded to HuffPost UK, points out that “the country has experienced tragedy and human suffering on a scale unprecedented since World War II”.
Dromey points out that the ministers were causing “a deep wound” to families who “just want to know that the government is listening to them.”
The letter says Johnson and Hancock have refused to meet with families seven times and adds: “Members of Parliament across the House will have met voters who have suffered great losses from the coronavirus. Meeting with bereaved families and listening to their stories are among the most difficult and moving encounters I have attended since I was elected Member of Parliament.
“Such meetings can only fail to bring home the heartfelt desire of bereaved families that there be a meaningful public inquiry into the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic with results that bereaved families can trust for. be fair and reasonable. ”
He adds: “This is why it is so important for bereaved families that the government consults with them to make sure this is the case, by agreeing on a suitable president and the right term.”
The government said the inquiry’s mandate and chair would be chosen “in due course” and that spring 2022 was the appropriate time to begin the hearing.
When asked about the investigation in parliament, Gove suggested families would have a role to play.
He told MPs: “A statutory inquiry is obviously the right way to ensure that all the right questions are asked and that full answers are obtained.
“To make the inquiry work properly, the experience, voices and perspectives of those who have suffered so much must be a critical part of ensuring that it is put in place appropriately. “
A government spokesperson, when asked if the Prime Minister would meet with the group, added: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy and our sympathies go out to all who have lost loved ones.
“Throughout the pandemic, senior ministers, including the Prime Minister, have met and will continue to meet with bereaved families.
“As the Prime Minister said, we are committed to having a full public inquiry as soon as is reasonably possible.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]