Boris Johnson urged to meet with families bereaved of Covid over public inquiry

Boris Johnson faces growing calls to meet with families of Covid victims ahead of the public inquiry into how his government has handled the pandemic. The prime minister said an independent statutory inquiry that puts “state actions under the microscope” will begin in spring 2022. But Covid-19 Families For Justice, which represents some 4,000 grieving families, has made an urgent appeal to ministers to consult them on the objectives, powers and chair of the investigation. The group’s main request is that the hearing allow a rapid review phase. Families fear lives will be lost in the future if ministers fail to address gaps in UK preparedness, such as on PPE, and the government does not quickly learn from disastrous mistakes on lockdowns and the return of infected persons to nursing homes. However, ministers, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, declined to commit to meeting with families on the inquiry’s warrant. Jo Goodman, co-founder of the Families Group, lost her father Stuart, 72, to the virus in the first wave.

She told HuffPost UK that Johnson delayed a meeting because families threatened to sue the delay in the investigation. “We are ready and willing to meet with government ministers, but they have not yet set a date,” she said. “Boris Johnson had already promised to do it, but then came back on it due to the judicial review we had planned to seek. “We have now given up on judicial review, so there is no reason the government should not meet with us. We are ready when you are Prime Minister. MPs also put pressure on the government to trust the investigation, which may be traumatic for those hardest hit. Jack Dromey, Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington and shadow cabinet minister, wrote to Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, after questions in the House of Commons were ignored. The letter, forwarded to HuffPost UK, points out that “the country has experienced tragedy and human suffering on a scale unprecedented since World War II”. Dromey points out that the ministers were causing “a deep wound” to families who “just want to know that the government is listening to them.”

