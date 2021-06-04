United States must share coronavirus vaccines around the world

Phrases like vaccine apartheid, vaccine nationalism, the vaccine race and vaccine diplomacy have entered the global lexicon. What is the reality and how does it affect efforts to fight COVID-19?

At the World Health Summit in Rome on May 21 and the annual meeting of health ministers of the 194 member countries of the World Health Organization, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the The world is in a shameful state of vaccine apartheid because there is a scandalous inequity in the distribution of vaccines, a catastrophic moral failure, which perpetuates the problem. More than 75% of all vaccines were administered in just ten countries, but only 1% reached Africa. This compares to 50% of all American adults who have been completely inoculated.

As countries prioritized their own needs, accumulated and stocked vaccines, and banned exports, vaccine nationalism was evident, leading to a great rush for vaccines and exacerbating the already existing North-South divide.

China and Russia have used vaccine diplomacy extensively to gain political influence and concessions. For example, China supplied vaccines to Paraguay, demanding that the country change its position on Taiwan as a separate state, and succeeded in pressuring Brazil to open its 5-G market to Huawei by exchange of vaccine deliveries.

Before being hit by a second wave, India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, exported 66 million doses to 95 countries around the world. Today, in the midst of a deadly wave, the country faces a severe shortage of vaccines. After initially remaining silent during the hour of need in India, the Biden administration is sending vaccines and the necessary supplies to allow India to increase production.

Late, the world is catching up. The WHO and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance established the COVAX facility last year, which orders and distributes COVID vaccines around the world, but its ambitious plans were dashed when India faced the enormity of the wave, stopped its vaccine exports. COVAX has delivered 72 million doses to 125 countries since February, which covers barely 1% of their population, while there is an urgent need to have at least 20% inoculated by the end of 2021. However, funding is lacking and the fear is that countries that rely on COVAX may not achieve mass vaccination against COVID-19 until 2024.

China has donated or sold vaccines cheaply to 40 African countries. At the Rome meeting, President Xi Jinping said he would provide an additional $ 3 billion (US dollars) over the next three years in international aid to developing countries, in addition to providing additional vaccines and supporting Chinese vaccine companies in technology transfer and joint production implementation with recipient countries.

The European Union has pledged € 1 billion (US $ 1.2 billion) to build manufacturing centers in Africa, and Biden has pledged to deliver 80 million vaccines to other countries, some to COVAX, and also announced a contribution of $ 4 billion to the COVAX facility. . The administration said decisions will be made on the basis of needs and collaboration with key partners, not to influence or pressure other countries.

At the Rome meeting, leaders called for voluntary licensing and technology transfer to boost vaccine production. The Biden administration, responding to the call of several countries and NGOs, including Friends of India in Colorado, is also in favor of lifting intellectual property protections so that other countries can produce themselves. vaccines.

I spoke with my colleague at the Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver, Professor Govind Persad, a global health expert, who told me that the United States should send the vaccines they have stored in countries in need and that the COVAX program, instead of distribution only by country population, should focus the distribution of these doses on undersupplied hot spots, such as Nepal, which has shown rapid distribution capacity, and South Sudan, which may require assistance to build distribution capacity.

The warning that no one is safe unless everyone is safe demands that the world say no to export bans, no to vaccine nationalism and yes to international cooperation and a multilateral approach to the manufacture and distribution of vaccines. What is needed is equitable access to vaccines for all.

Ved Nanda is a distinguished university professor and director of the Ved Nanda Center for International Law at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law. His column appears on the last Sunday of each month and he accepts comments at [email protected]

To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit it online or see our guidelines for how to submit by email or post.