Get ready for a cycling revolution – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Sat, June 5, 2021





01:19

0

c78papa32e3af0945bdb46490a8040ff9

1

Editorial

Bike, jakarta, special route, anies-baswedan, Joko-Widodo, work, sport, revolution

Release

Jakarta is ripe for a cycling revolution. We are already on the brink as more and more people take to cycling for recreation, sport and now, to and from work. But we are not there yet. This revolution needs an effective leader. Sadly, the governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, is not. He led a campaign Thursday morning to mark World Cycling Day, by bike to work with his entourage and VIPs. But as typical, it was more prosperous and without circumstance. Anies should know that batik and bicycles don’t go together, especially on a hot morning. His initiative to erect a bicycle monument that costs 800 million rupees (US $ 57,000) on the main thoroughfare Jl. Sudirman has already been ridiculed as a waste of money. One of his predecessors, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, would have been the ideal leader of this revolution because he regularly commuted to work by bicycle every day for the kilometer between his official residence and his office. It wasn’t quite a revolution then, but he set an example. Unfortunately, in 2014 he moved to become President of Indonesia. Anies’ support, however, is important as he runs the city. Jakarta has already designated 63 km of special cycle lanes across the city and plans to add an additional 101 km this year. It is too little and too slow. The city needs to provide other facilities and amenities to encourage people to cycle to work. We need more secure bicycle parking and more public facilities for people to shower before they go to their offices. Streets need to be better lit so that people can cycle safely at night. Public buses and trains must provide facilities for people to embark their bicycles. None of this will happen automatically. Pressure must be put on the administration. A cycling revolution is what Jakarta needs to transform itself into a bike-friendly city. Many large cities in the United States and Europe have already experienced their revolution. We could learn a thing or two from our old colonial masters about how they made Amsterdam the cycling capital of the world. There are strong economic and health arguments in favor of this revolution. The COVID-19 pandemic adds another compelling reason why biking is safer than piling up on buses and trains. We already have the Bike to Work Community (B2W), started in 2005 as a moral movement, which could turn into an effective lobbying organization to get more concessions for bikers. Let us come back to the question of leadership. Historically, revolutions have always been a middle class affair. This one is no exception. Last week, a video went viral showing a group of people in their fancy (i.e. expensive) bikes occupying virtually the full width of Jl. Sudirman, preventing other users from passing by. The video showed a clearly annoyed man on a motorcycle giving cyclists a middle finger. A huge debate ensued on social media, with many internet users calling the cyclists arrogant. But they also have their share of defenders and supporters. If a revolution needs people with attitude, those shown on the videos may be the perfect candidates to be its leaders.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos