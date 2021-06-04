PM Modi to mark World Environment Day event with pilot project and interaction with farmers | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark the celebration of World Environment Day on Saturday via videoconference and release the “Report of the Expert Panel on the Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India 2020-2025”, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The event, organized jointly by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, will be based on the theme “promoting biofuels for a better environment”.

In order to commemorate this day, the government issues an E-20 notification directing oil companies to sell ethanol-based gasoline with an ethanol percentage of up to 20 from April 1, 2023; and BIS specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 and E15, indicates PMO statement.

These efforts, the prime minister’s office said, will make it easier to build up additional ethanol distillation capacity and provide timeframes to make blended fuel available across the country.

It will help increase ethanol consumption in ethanol-producing states and neighboring regions by 2025.

The Prime Minister will also launch a pilot project of E 100 dispensing stations at three sites in Pune and interact with farmers to gain insight into their first-hand experience, as facilitators in the blended ethanol programs. and compressed biogas, PMO said.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 each year to highlight the importance of nature. Celebrated around the world, the day highlights the need to inform people that nature should not be taken for granted and should be respected for its values.

It is important to note that the World Health Organization (WHO) has joined the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration, a mission to prevent, reverse the degradation of ecosystems and the diversity of life they support. . WHO will work as a collaborating agency with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) among other partners.