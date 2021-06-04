Boris Johnson administration wants more patriotic cultural institutions

re AIDS before Neil MacGregor retired at the end of 2015 and spoke to his colleagues and friends at the British Museum. When they raised their glasses he quoted TS Eliot’s words. And the words of next year await another voice. “But a few years later, the commanding officer of Museumland is neither his successor to the director of the British Museum, nor a great figure. It’s the government.

In February, the enthusiastic conservative member of the Royal Museum of Greenwich chairman pleaded for the ‘decolonization’ of the history program, and ministers blocked the reappointment of an academic who liked Labor content on Twitter. I later quit. In March, science museum administrators withdrew their candidacy for a second term after being asked to “clearly support” the government’s policy on removing controversial historic buildings. It was. “Today, it is a contested legacy. Tomorrow could be another matter, ”she wrote.

This interference is part of ministers’ efforts to reshape the British system to the tastes of the new Conservative voters who are more patriotic and working class by shifting power from the country’s cultural elite. Yes. One year after a year of sharp decline in commercial revenues, museums should be reliable (even before the covid-19 pandemic, museums depended on the state for more than half of their revenues). And Boris Johnson has made his tastes clear. “I spent most of my time wondering which public statues to demolish, or whether ‘Hereward the Wake’ should be called ‘Hereward the Wake’,” he accused the Labor Party. Make.

This desire to rebuild cultural institutions is not new. After David Cameron became Prime Minister in 2010, the Conservative-led government stamped out the “work insanity” that seemed to pervade the boards of British cultural institutions under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. Attempt. Most trustees serve two four-year terms. That is, almost all of the existing directors are approved by the Conservative government. The Johnson administration has shown its willingness to actually intervene in the process.

Museum managers are informed of the new expectations. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden unofficially impeached McGregor’s successor Hartwig Fischer by moving the terracotta bust of Sir Hans Sloane from the pedestal to a nearby cabinet, the founder of the British Museum. (Along with an energetic collector, Sloane was also a slave owner.) Mr. Dowden insisted: [heritage organisations] We need courage to face current political trends and loud movements. “

He also wrote to museum officials to inform the government of planned changes and public statements regarding controversial fragments of history. Failure to comply could put funding at risk, the letter explained. A former museum director called the move “unprecedented” and said it was “an extraordinary step in the constitution as the government is directly involved in the content of the museum”.

In the UK trusteeship system, national museums are accountable to Parliament, not to government ministers (eg, in France). However, at the first meeting of the Government Heritage Advisory Council, which was newly established in mid-May, Mr Dauden said the museum was established by the government to ‘hold and explain’ rather than remove controversial items. He insisted that he should be bound by the guidelines he is applying. The committee includes broadcaster Trevor Phillips and Cambridge historian Robert Toombs, both of whom write to defend the controversial statue. Museum directors are not included.

European museums are taking a different direction. May 18, the King of the Netherlands Exhibition at the Rijksmuseum Amsterdam We study how the country benefited from slave labor. Germany has agreed to return hundreds of items stolen during the colonization of Nigeria. The museum director says neither currently occurs in the UK. This difference does not reflect public opinion. According to the YouGov pollster, one in two Dutch people, while only one in three Britons is proud of the empire.

Museum leaders regard government moves as a violation of historic independence, and in the case of the British Museum, this is stipulated in the Parliamentary Act of 1753. Twenty years ago the Labor Party made it free access to museums an important government policy. Governance and programming issues are new. Insiders see the government’s decision as a break in the decades-long relationship of independence between museums and ministers. The former secretary believes that this exercise of governmental power is “a clear sign of control and neutralization of all kinds of opposing sources”.

