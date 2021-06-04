Lute scheduled for June, defining developments in the coming weeks

UN Secretary-General’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute is expected to arrive on the island in June for consultations ahead of another five-party summit on the Cyprus issue, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday.

The minister told state broadcaster Cybc that the government was in consultation with Lute to set a date for her next visit to Cyprus.

According to Christodoulides, in his new series of contacts, Lute will address substantive issues concerning the six chapters of the Cyprus problem; governance and power sharing, European issues, property, territory, economy, security and guarantees.

The lute has already had contact with those responsible for the Greek, Turkish and British guarantors.

The UN official launched a new round of contacts after all parties agreed to give another chance after no progress was made at the informal five-party summit on the Cyprus issue held last April in Geneva. It was announced that another would take place soon but no date has been set.

The quintal must take place as soon as possible, but there must be good preparation, said Christodoulides.

The Minister, while acknowledging that things are not easy with the Turkish side promoting another form of solution than the agreed federal solution, said the Greek Cypriot side is continuing its efforts.

Christodoulides said that a series of meetings that will take place in the coming weeks could be decisive as regards the Cyprus problem.

On Friday, he said, EU director general for structural reform support Mario Nava was in Cyprus for contacts. He said it was a very important visit at this point as it also relates to the issues of the EU financial settlement on the Turkish Cypriot community.

This is a tool offered by the EU to the Turkish Cypriot community with the aim of reaching a settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of the agreed framework, said Christodoulides. The continued promotion by Turkey and Turkish Cypriots of another form of solution affects this data, said, adding that there is strong EU interest on this issue.

Nava held separate meetings with Christodoulides and Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis.

The EU official tweeted after the meeting with the minister that he had had a fruitful exchange on the reunification of the islands based on the UN Security Council resolutions. Also discussed several #UE agenda issues related to #Chypre, he added.

The Foreign Ministry said Nava and Christodoulides had an open and productive discussion on the important work undertaken by the EU reforms in Cyprus, in particular on the work to facilitate the reunification of Cyprus through the implementation relevant European regulations.

Christodoulides said he also had a scheduled phone conversation later Friday with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland at his request. He said the Cyprus problem should be the main topic of discussion.

The minister also expressed the belief that the NATO summit week, to be held in Brussels on June 14, was important as regards the Cyprus problem as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was due to meet with the Greek Prime Minister and the American president. He added that these meetings would take place 10 days before the European Council where EU leaders will discuss the bloc’s relations with Turkey.

The results of these meetings will be decisive for the future, he added.

Christodoulides also said diplomatic consultations were underway to arrange a meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and US President Joe Biden after the latter mentioned the possibility in his letter this week.

On what can be expected from Erdogans’ visit to the north on July 20 and the messages he had announced would send to the world, Christodoulides said he was not ruling anything out when it came to the Turkish president. Anything is possible, he said.