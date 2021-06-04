Taiwan’s fate could be decided in Ukraine

Russian president Vladimir Poutine Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinHillicon Valley: Biden steps up pressure on Russia to attack cybercriminals | All JBS installations are operational after a ransomware attack | Justice Department gives ransomware the same priority as terrorism All global JBS facilities are operational following ransomware attack recently increased to nearly 100,000 soldiers, as well as a large number of planes and equipment, on the common border of his country with Ukraine. His message was clear: the continued existence of a vibrant, democratic and independent Ukraine will always be threatened by the whims of Moscow. With barely disguised Russian proxies occupying significant parts of eastern Ukraine, as well as the Crimean Peninsula, this is a message to be taken seriously.

As soon as we have returned from Kiev and the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists, we can emphatically say that the Ukrainian government and people will not be intimidated by Mr. Putin’s tough tactics. The attitude of Ukrainians at all levels of society is increasingly favorable to further integration with Western institutions, from the European Union to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Indeed, the intimidation of Mr. Putin seems to have had the opposite effect of the desired effect.

Yet it is not just the Ukrainian resolve that the Russian thugocracy is testing. One of the central tenets of the post-WWII international system is the rejection of military force as a solution to territorial disputes. Over the past twelve years, the West has repeatedly acquiesced to attempts to alter the world map by illegal military means, issue largely empty statements or inadequate sanctions that signaled tacit acceptance of such tactics. .

In 2008, Russia invaded Georgia and occupied the disputed areas of Abkhazia and South Ossetia; 13 years later, they remain under the domination of Moscow.

In 2010, China began its land reclamation campaign in the South China Sea, establishing facts on the ground in a series of territorial disputes with its neighbors that have obtained important military advantages in Beijing.

In 2014, Russia occupied the Crimean peninsula and parts of eastern Ukraine, fomenting an ongoing proxy war that has killed over 10,000 souls and displaced more than 2 million Ukrainians, and still shows no signs of slowing down.

In 2015, Russia intervened in Syria in the name of the dictator Bashar al Assad, and has since strengthened its military presence in the Mediterranean and encouraged the slaughter of countless civilians in pursuit of regional interests perceived by Moscow.

In 2020, Chinese soldiers attacked an Indian army patrol in the Himalayas along a disputed border, clubbing 20 Indian soldiers to death and throwing their bodies into a crevasse.

Whether the West reacted weakly, or not at all, to these provocations has not escaped the attention of authoritarians around the world. They understood the resulting message well: force is paramount, and its preponderance will help to ensure its political objectives. Mr. Putin’s recent behavior towards Ukraine is just another chapter in this saga.

Nowhere is this lesson followed more closely than in Beijing, which made up his aggressive posture to Taiwan since the start of the Biden administration. With new records for air incursions into Taiwanese territory set almost daily, and Chinese officials vying to issue the most belligerent statements on the renegade province, the atmosphere across the Taiwan Strait is the most tense in decades.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s commitment to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the achievement of the chinese dream appears to be based on its ability to resolve the Taiwan question, on Beijing terms, in the coming decade. It is increasingly clear that Taiwan will never peacefully reach a political compromise with Beijing, having seen Chinese authoritarianism at work in Hong Kong and Tibet. The only way for Mr. Xi to achieve his goals is through forced unification with Taiwan.

As the world watches the Taiwan Strait with concern, the clearest predictor of future events is the West’s continued non-response to similar aggression. Xi is well aware of the success of his authoritarian colleague in Moscow in changing the geopolitics of his region at gunpoint. As he considers the likelihood of US intervention in a potential conflict in Taiwan, Xi has plenty of evidence to oppose a forceful Western response.

The United States, along with its allies and partners, has the opportunity in Ukraine to demonstrate its commitment to the existing international order, and thereby deter potential aggressors long before military force is required. In Ukraine, the United States can act quickly to extend the country’s status as a major non-NATO ally and significantly expand the reach of its security assistance, including providing counter-drone technologies, more sophisticated personal protective equipment for front-line troops, and conduct enhanced freedom of navigation operations in the Black Sea alongside our NATO partners.

Such signals will send a clear message not only to Moscow, but also to Beijing, Tehran and Pyongyang. Weakness remains provocative, while strength dissuades. The coming decade is not necessarily destined to be one of continued military aggression and the adventurism of our authoritarian competitors. But to prevent this from happening, Washington must work proactively, before it’s too late for deterrence.

Herman Pirchner, Jr. is president of the American Foreign Policy Council, where Alexander B. Gray is Senior Fellow. Mr. Gray served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff of the White House National Security Council, 2019-21.